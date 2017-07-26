Israel Continues Supporting Terrorists in Syria: Al-Jaafari

Alwaght-Syria’s envoy to the UN says the Israeli regime continues to provide support to terrorist groups on occupied Golan Heights and targets Syrian Army which is fighting terrorism.

In a statement at the UN Security Council’s session on the situation in the Middle East (West Asia) held on Tuesday, Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari restated Syria’s principled and firm stance in favor of the rights the Palestinian people to self-determination. He added that Syria backs the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital, and guaranteeing the Palestinian refugees’ right to return based on the UN resolutions.

Regarding the Israeli measures in al-Quds and its holy places, al-Jaafari said that the Council should move beyond mere condemnation and expressing concern to fully assume responsibility for the immediate implementation of the UN resolutions regarding ending the Israeli occupation of the Arab territories, including resolution no. 2334 for 2016 on the illegality of the Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Al-Quds.

On the presentation given to the Council by Nickolay Mladenov the UN Special Coordinator on the situation in the Middle East, al-Jaafari said Mladenov ignored the ongoing Israeli illegal practices and violations in the occupied Syrian Golan heights and overlooked the UN stances towards this occupation in an unacceptable, unprofessional, and immoral way.

He elaborated that the Syrian people are still subject to the worst and ugliest crimes due to the Israeli suppressive, discrimination, and torture policy against them. He added that he Special coordinator ignored the fact that Israel is offering a direct support to the armed terrorist groups in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, including al-Nusra Front and ISIS, and Mladenov also decided to justify the attacks of the Israeli forces on the positions of the Syrian Arab army in a biased and unprofessional way.

Al-Jaafari called on the UN coordinator to consider the well documented reports on the activities of the terrorist groups in the southern area of Syria and the weapons that have been transported from Bulgaria to the armed groups operating south of Syria.

Al-Jaafari went on to say that Syria categorically rejects the new Israeli resolutions, reiterating that the occupied Syrian Golan will remain a part of the Syrian territory and will return to the motherland.