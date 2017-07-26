Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions

Alwaght- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Lawmakers of the lower chamber of the US Congress voted 419-3 to approve the sanctions package that will be sent to the Senate, where the Republican senators remain in favor of it.

Speaking during the cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian president said, the country's Parliament would adopt reciprocal measures in response to the US hostile move.

“And we will take any step that we deem necessary in line with the interests of our country, and we would continue our path without paying attention to their (Americans’) sanctions and policies,” stressed the Iranian chief executive.

Iranian people, he added, are used to “US hostilities” and know well how to counter them.

Over the past 40 years, the Iranians have been subject to sanctions, pressure, and false accusations by American politicians and propaganda apparatus, he added.

The US is not only hostile to Iran’s Islamic establishment, but also to the Iranian nation’s resistance, Rouhani noted, stressing that Washington cannot accept the country as a role model for independence in the region.

President Rouhani noted that the US has no other alternative but to pursue peace and respect the Iranian nation’s rights and the Islamic Revolution and the establishment.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi also vowed a “decisive response” to the “hostile” move.

“The measure being taken by the US Congress and the new law being passed against Iran, Russia and North Korea is a blatant hostile act against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will be met with a decisive response,” he said.

Russia Vows retaliation

Russia also warned on Wednesday that Moscow was close to taking retaliatory measures of its own, saying that new US sanctions take already battered ties into uncharted waters and said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency the move left no room to improve ties between Moscow and Washington in the near future and took the relationship into uncharted waters.

"This is already having an extremely negative impact on the process of normalizing our relations," Ryabkov told Interfax.

US-Russia relations were entering "uncharted territory in a political and diplomatic sense," he added.

Ryabkov told Interfax the new sanctions bill was the "brainchild" of U.S. Congressmen who hated Russia and wanted to box in Trump.

A prominent member of the upper house of Russia's parliament, Konstantin Kosachyov, said that Moscow should prepare a "painful" response to new US sanctions.

"Judging by the unanimous vote in the US House of Representatives on the sanctions package against Russia, Iran and North Korea, there will be no breakthrough [in US-Russian relations] ... In fact, further degradation of bilateral cooperation is becoming inevitable," Kosachyov said on his Facebook page.