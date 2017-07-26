N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change

Alwaght- North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country's government.

Responding to CIA chief Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that North Koreans would be better off without Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s foreign minister said in a statement Tuesday that it would “preemptively annihilate those countries and entities” by all possible “kinds of strike means, including the nuclear ones,” if there is imminent danger to their leader’s well-being.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, Pompeo argued that “from the administration’s perspective” it would be desirable to “separate” Kim from the nuclear capacity of the rogue state, calling the authoritarian leader “the thing that is the most dangerous” about the North Korean situation.

"The North Korean people I’m sure are lovely people and would love to see him go,” CNN quoted Pompeo as saying.

While Pompeo appeared to soften the statement, saying that he was not supporting regime change in North Korea, but merely the separation of “that regime from this system,” the North Korean authorities were up in arms over what they denounced as Pompeo’s “reckless remarks.".

North Korean foreign ministry also threatened that Pyongyang would take immediate action “should the US dare to show even the slightest sign of attempt to remove” Kim.

“We will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the US with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time,” it said, adding that “the likes of Pompeo” would face “catastrophic and miserable consequences” if they attempted to overthrow Kim.