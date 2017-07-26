Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 26 July 2017
US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group's Anti-Terror Offensive

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that the US fresh sanctions against the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered, while Russian official also reacted to the sanctions package that targets Tehran, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country’s government.

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea The US House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed a legislation on Tuesday to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps frustrated a provocative move by a US warship in the Persian Gulf after it fired warning shots at an Iranian vessel.

Palestinians Continue Boycott, Demand Total Israeli Withdrawal from Al-Aqsa Islamic leaders at Al-Aqsa mosque have rejected an Israeli regime’s decision to remove some security measures at the mosque urging continued boycott.

Al-Nusra Front Ringleader in Lebanon Negotiating Safe Passage: Report Al-Nusra Front Takfiri terrorist group chief in Lebanon Abu Malek al-Talli is negotiating a safe passage from Arsal outskirts

Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 200 Taliban, ISIS Terrorists Afghan officials Tuesday said security forces have killed up to 200 Taliban and ISIS-linked terrorists in military operations across the war-torn country.

More Militants Surrender to Syrian Army A group of militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in Hama as the government promotes reconciliation agreements across the country.

Turkey’s President Confirms Purchase of Russian S-400 Missile System Turkey’s president confirms his country has signed deal to acquire an S-400 missile defense system from Russia rejected concerns by the US and other NATO allies.

Iran Thwarted 120 Terrorist Operations in Past Few Years: Intelligence Minister - Iranian security forces have foiled over 100 plots by terrorists to launch attacks and ignite insecurity across the country.

Syrian Forces Seize US, French Supplied Weapons from Terrorists Syrian security forces have confiscated large amounts of weapons on transit to al-Nusra Front terrorists in al-Qalamoun al-Gharbi area in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi-Led Regimes Blacklist 18 Qatari-Linked Organizations, Individuals Saudi-led regimes have released a "terrorist" blacklist of 18 organizations and individuals suspected of links with extremism that they said had ties with Qatar.

Venezuelan President Slams CIA Regime Change Plot Venezuelan President has blasted a plot by the CIA, to overthrow his government in collaboration with neighboring Mexico and Colombia.

Shutdown in Kashmir after Arrest of Pro-Independence Leaders Indian-administered Kashmir is in shutdown to protest the illegal arrest of seven Hurriyat leaders by India’s security forces

Israeli Regime Forced to Lift Siege on Al-Aqsa Mosque Israeli regime was made to end blocking eatery to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following days of violent clashes with protesting Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia Uses Death Penalty as Weapon to Crush Dissent: Amnesty Saudi regime cruelly resorts to death penalty as a means to crack down on dissent and silence the opposition voice, Amnesty International says

Turkish President Ends 2-Day Persian Gulf Visit, Crisis Unresolved Turkish President left Qatar as his visit to the Persian Gulf region ended with no resolution of the crisis ignited by Saudi-led regimes that cut ties with Qatar

Chinese Warplanes Intercept Intruding US Spy Plane - Armed Chinese warplanes have intercepted and a US spy plane flying near the eastern coast of China, officials in Washington have confirmed.

Iran Urges US Immediately Release Its Jailed Citizens, Frozen Assets Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani says the United States must immediately release Iranians held in the country’s prisons and Tehran’s assets confiscated by Washington.

Hezbollah Says Terrorists Facing Total Defeat in Arsal The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says Takfiri terrorists are facing total defeat following its military operations along the Arsal region .

Russia, China Reaction to US Presence in Central Asia

US Legislators Pass Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Iran, Russia, N Korea

Iran’s IRGC Navy Frustrates Provocative US Warship in Persian Gulf

N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change

Iran, Russia Vow Decisive Response to US New Sanctions

Why US Rejects Turkish Calls for Gulen Extradition?

Three Reasons Why Are Saudis Bullying Tiny Arab States

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi oil Refinery in Yanbu

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol

Fresh Details Emerge on Saudi Arabia Palace Coup

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen

US Not Played Major Role in Mosul Victory: Iraqi Vice President

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction

Syrian Forces Seize US, French Supplied Weapons from Terrorists

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria

Oil-dependent Saudi Economy Grappling with Deficit

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan

Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque Protests

Syrian Army Advances Towards ISIS Stronghold of Raqqa

UAE Planned, Executed Hacking of Qatari Media Outlets

Qatar’s Military Ready for Possible Saudi-Led Aggression: Defense Minister

Bin Salman Opening the Gates of Mecca to Israeli Regime: Activist

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Denies US Claims of Cyber Espionage

Yemen Cholera Toll Hits 1,500, Saudi-Led Aggression Continues

Saudi-Led Arab Regimes say Qatar’s Response to Demands not Serious

Modi to Make Unprecedented Visit to Israel, Ignoring Indian Muslims

Iran Attacks Pakistani Targets after Taking Cross-Border Fire from Terrorists

Saudi-Led Regimes Hold Talks after Qatar Rejects Demands

Cholera Spreads across Yemen, Deaths Increase to 1,600 amid Saudi Airstrikes

Germany Declines Erdogan’s Request to Address Turkish Citizens

Saudi-Led Bloc Mulls More Sanctions on Qatar: UAE Envoy

Will Turkey-US Ties Survive Divisive Issue of Arming Kurds?

How Cairo Handed Over Arab World Leadership to Riyadh?

Saudi Base Hit by Yemeni Missile, Six Troops Killed

Ignoring NATO , Turkey to Buy Russia’s S-400 Air Defense System

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
N Korea Threatens Nuclear Bomb on US if It Dare Venture Regime Change
Alwaght- North Korea vowed not to hesitate to fire nuclear missile at “the heart of the US” if Washington try to topple the country's government.

Responding to CIA chief Mike Pompeo’s remark last week that North Koreans would be better off without Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s foreign minister said in a statement Tuesday that it would “preemptively annihilate those countries and entities” by all possible “kinds of strike means, including the nuclear ones,” if there is imminent danger to their leader’s well-being.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday, Pompeo argued that “from the administration’s perspective” it would be desirable to “separate” Kim from the nuclear capacity of the rogue state, calling the authoritarian leader “the thing that is the most dangerous” about the North Korean situation.

 "The North Korean people I’m sure are lovely people and would love to see him go,” CNN quoted Pompeo as saying.

While Pompeo appeared to soften the statement, saying that he was not supporting regime change in North Korea, but merely the separation of “that regime from this system,” the North Korean authorities were up in arms over what they denounced as Pompeo’s “reckless remarks.".

North Korean foreign ministry also threatened that Pyongyang would take immediate action “should the US dare to show even the slightest sign of attempt to remove” Kim.

“We will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the US with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time,” it said, adding that “the likes of Pompeo” would face “catastrophic and miserable consequences” if they attempted to overthrow Kim.

 

North Korea US Nuclear Attack Coup

