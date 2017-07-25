Al-Nusra Front Ringleader in Lebanon Negotiating Safe Passage: Report

Alwaght- The ringleader of the al-Nusra Front Takfiri terrorist group in Lebanon Abu Malek al-Talli is negotiating a safe passage for himself and his militants from Arsal outskirts as Hezbollah preparers to announce complete annihilation of terrorists in the border region.

According to a Tuesday report by Lebanese Al-Akhbar Daily, al-Talli called on several persons to mediate in order to guarantee him safe passage from Arsal outskirts, where Hezbollah fighters have launched a wide-scale operation since Friday to cleanse the area from Takfiri terrorists.

The daily quoted sources as saying that al-Talli contacted Arsal-based Sheikh Mutafa Hariri, known as Abu Taqiyya, calling on him to head to the outskirts of Arsal in a bid to talk to him and find a way to get out of the battle.

The sources said that such a move “indicates that al-Talli knows very well that the battle is over, and that he is looking for ways to save his life and the lives of his militants.”

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah fighters took control of Wadi Al-Khayl, Nusra’s stronghold in Arsal outskirts, where al-Talli had been operating along with his militants.

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah urged terrorists in Arsal to surrender and save their lives since they are facing total defeat.

“The battle with the al-Nusra Front is almost over and so we call on all gunmen who remain in the outskirts of Arsal to spare their blood by laying down their weapons and surrendering themselves with guarantees for their safety,” it pointed out.

On Friday, the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Earlier in July, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave an ultimatum to the militants along the border near the country’s northeastern area of Arsal to reach an agreement with Syrian officials, warning that it was “high time to end the threat of militant groups in Arsal.”

The Arsal area was hardly hit by the spillover of the Syria crisis in 2014, when the terrorists overrun the town for a brief period.