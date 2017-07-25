Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 200 Taliban, ISIS Terrorists

Alwaght- Afghan officials Tuesday said security forces have killed up to 200 Taliban and ISIS-linked terrorists in military operations across the war-torn country.

According to the country’s Ministry of Interior, 123 Taliban terrorists -- including nine top commanders -- have been killed in ground and air offensives in restive Faryab and Balkh provinces in the country’s north.

Bordering Turkmenistan, the Faryab province lost its Kohistan district to the Taliban on Sunday.

“Nine top commanders namely Mullah Abdul Raheem, Mullah Ruhullah, Qari Zabeh, Mullah Salam, Maulvi Ismail, Maulvi Sifatullah, Qari Abdul Manan, Mullah Abdul Samad and Qari Janak have been killed”, the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) in a separate message noted that 50 terrorists were killed and 35 other were wounded in Afghan National Army (ANA) airstrikes in Garishk district of Helmand.

At least 23 more terrorists, including four foreign nationals, were killed and two others were detained in similar airstrikes and clearing operations in Deh-Bala district of Nangarhar province, where pro-ISIS terrorists have strong bases.

The Taliban opened a new front on Tuesday as they aimed at getting control of Jani Khail district in southeastern Paktia province.

“Hundreds of enemy soldiers have been killed, and the district has been overrun”, Zabihullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesman claimed.

The Afghan Interior Ministry, however, has rejected the claim, saying the Afghan army personnel are busy fighting the militants in Jani Khail.

Afghanistan is experiencing increased incidents of insecurity despite the presence of US-led NATO forces in the country.