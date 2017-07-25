Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 25 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group's Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers’ bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Palestinians Continue Boycott, Demand Total Israeli Withdrawal from Al-Aqsa

Islamic leaders at Al-Aqsa mosque have rejected an Israeli regime’s decision to remove some security measures at the mosque urging continued boycott.

Al-Nusra Front Ringleader in Lebanon Negotiating Safe Passage: Report Al-Nusra Front Takfiri terrorist group chief in Lebanon Abu Malek al-Talli is negotiating a safe passage from Arsal outskirts

Afghan Forces Kill Nearly 200 Taliban, ISIS Terrorists Afghan officials Tuesday said security forces have killed up to 200 Taliban and ISIS-linked terrorists in military operations across the war-torn country.

More Militants Surrender to Syrian Army A group of militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in Hama as the government promotes reconciliation agreements across the country.

Turkey’s President Confirms Purchase of Russian S-400 Missile System Turkey’s president confirms his country has signed deal to acquire an S-400 missile defense system from Russia rejected concerns by the US and other NATO allies.

Iran Thwarted 120 Terrorist Operations in Past Few Years: Intelligence Minister - Iranian security forces have foiled over 100 plots by terrorists to launch attacks and ignite insecurity across the country.

Syrian Forces Seize US, French Supplied Weapons from Terrorists Syrian security forces have confiscated large amounts of weapons on transit to al-Nusra Front terrorists in al-Qalamoun al-Gharbi area in Damascus Countryside.

Saudi-Led Regimes Blacklist 18 Qatari-Linked Organizations, Individuals Saudi-led regimes have released a "terrorist" blacklist of 18 organizations and individuals suspected of links with extremism that they said had ties with Qatar.

Venezuelan President Slams CIA Regime Change Plot Venezuelan President has blasted a plot by the CIA, to overthrow his government in collaboration with neighboring Mexico and Colombia.

Shutdown in Kashmir after Arrest of Pro-Independence Leaders Indian-administered Kashmir is in shutdown to protest the illegal arrest of seven Hurriyat leaders by India’s security forces

Israeli Regime Forced to Lift Siege on Al-Aqsa Mosque Israeli regime was made to end blocking eatery to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following days of violent clashes with protesting Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia Uses Death Penalty as Weapon to Crush Dissent: Amnesty Saudi regime cruelly resorts to death penalty as a means to crack down on dissent and silence the opposition voice, Amnesty International says

Turkish President Ends 2-Day Persian Gulf Visit, Crisis Unresolved Turkish President left Qatar as his visit to the Persian Gulf region ended with no resolution of the crisis ignited by Saudi-led regimes that cut ties with Qatar

Chinese Warplanes Intercept Intruding US Spy Plane - Armed Chinese warplanes have intercepted and a US spy plane flying near the eastern coast of China, officials in Washington have confirmed.

Iran Urges US Immediately Release Its Jailed Citizens, Frozen Assets Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani says the United States must immediately release Iranians held in the country’s prisons and Tehran’s assets confiscated by Washington.

Hezbollah Says Terrorists Facing Total Defeat in Arsal The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says Takfiri terrorists are facing total defeat following its military operations along the Arsal region .

Saudi State Terrorism Killing Yemeni Civilians: HRW A senior Human Rights Watch (HRW) official has lashed out at Saudi Arabia for continuing to carry out terrorism that is killing people in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Takes Over as King Departs for Holiday, Tensions Brewing Saudi Arabia’s King Salman departed on Monday and appointed his son, Crown Prince bin Salman, to run the affairs of the kingdom amid brewing tensions over a recent palace coup.

Taliban Attack Hospital in Afghanistan’s Ghor province, Kill 35 Taliban militants have killed over 35 people in a hospital in central Ghor province over the weekend, a presidential spokesman said Monday.

Israel Rejects Jordan Call for Prosecuting Embassy Guard who Killed 2 Israel rejected Jordan’s demand to an investigation over an incident in Tel Aviv’s embassy in Amman where a security guard killed two Jordanians.

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Tuesday 25 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
More Militants Surrender to Syrian Army
Alwaght-  A group of militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in the northern countryside of Hama as the government promotes reconciliation agreements across the country.

According to Al-Masdar News, the militants surrendered at a joint Syrian-Russian checkpoint carrying the safety access leaflets dropped earlier by Army helicopters over the rebel-controlled areas in Hama and Idlib.

The Syrian government, in collaboration with the Russian Center for Reconciliation, is encouraging militants to engage in reconciliation deals and have their status settled in order to restore their normal lives.

 

Meanwhile, Russia says it will send its first humanitarian aid convoy to the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone in Syria on July 25.

"The first humanitarian convoy to the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone in Syria will be sent tomorrow, July 25," the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement on Monday.

The humanitarian convoy will deliver food and medical supplies to local residents, and will also evacuate the sick and the wounded from the de-escalation zone for medical treatment in hospitals," the statement said.

