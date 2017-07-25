More Militants Surrender to Syrian Army

Alwaght- A group of militants have surrendered to the Syrian authorities in the northern countryside of Hama as the government promotes reconciliation agreements across the country.

According to Al-Masdar News, the militants surrendered at a joint Syrian-Russian checkpoint carrying the safety access leaflets dropped earlier by Army helicopters over the rebel-controlled areas in Hama and Idlib.

The Syrian government, in collaboration with the Russian Center for Reconciliation, is encouraging militants to engage in reconciliation deals and have their status settled in order to restore their normal lives.

Meanwhile, Russia says it will send its first humanitarian aid convoy to the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone in Syria on July 25.

"The first humanitarian convoy to the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone in Syria will be sent tomorrow, July 25," the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement on Monday.

The humanitarian convoy will deliver food and medical supplies to local residents, and will also evacuate the sick and the wounded from the de-escalation zone for medical treatment in hospitals," the statement said.