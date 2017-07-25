Turkey’s President Confirms Purchase of Russian S-400 Missile System

Alwaght- Turkey’s President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his country has signed deal to acquire an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, rejecting concerns by the US and other NATO allies.

"Why would it be worrying? Every country needs to take certain measures for its own security," Erdogan told reporters early Tuesday at Ankara Esenboga airport.

Erdogan's remarks came a day after Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Gen. Joseph Dunford, labeled media reports about Turkey purchasing the S-400 system from Russia as "incorrect", saying: "That would be a concern, were they to do that, but they have not done that."

Erdogan said it was "important" for Turkey to choose an entity with which it could be in co-production.

He added that negotiations on the missile system had been "largely" completed.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Kozhin said late June that Moscow and Ankara had agreed on the delivery of S-400 mobile systems but that the Kremlin had not approved a loan for the deal.

Ankara used to rely on its NATO allies, mainly the US and Germany, for anti-missile protection. However, in 2015, the US, Germany, and the Netherlands withdrew the Patriot systems from Turkish soil, allegedly in response to President Erdogan’s crackdown on Kurdish separatists. Turkey’s ties with major NATO member, the US, have been strained in recent years over Washington’s support for Kurdish militants in Syria that Ankara considers terrorists.

The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range.

It integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center.

Analysts say the Russian system is not compatible with other NATO defense systems, however, it is not subject to the same constraints imposed by the US-led alliance, which prevents Turkey from deploying such systems on the Armenian border, Aegean coast or Greek border. The Russian deal would allow Turkey to deploy the missile defense systems anywhere in the country. The partnership could boost Turkey’s defense industry and serves the country’s goal of diversifying arms suppliers.