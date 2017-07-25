Iran Thwarted 120 Terrorist Operations in Past Few Years: Intelligence Minister

Alwaght- Iranian security forces have foiled over 100 plots by terrorists to launch attacks and ignite insecurity across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in the Northwestern city of Ardebi, Iranian Intelligence Minister Sayyed Mahmoud Alavi said, "Over 120 plots for terrorist operations have been foiled in the past few years."

Referring to the June 7 twin terrorist attacks in Tehran by ISIS Takfiris against the parliament and the mausoleum of late founder of Iran's Islamic revolution, Alawi added that, "All the five terrorists were killed in the first hours of the attack and all of their direct and indirect collaborators were arrested within 2 days and the roots of this cowardly act were traced and identified."

ISIS Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assaults, which killed 18 people and injured 56 others during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched 6 missile strikes at ISIS positions in Syria's Deir Ezzor province. The mid-range ballistic missiles used in the attack were launched from bases in Western Iran and flew through Iraq's airspace before hitting the targets in Syria and killing tens of ISIS terrorists and their commanders.

Over the last few months, Iranian security forces have busted several terrorist cells in border regions amid an intensified operation to stop infiltration of terrorists in the country.