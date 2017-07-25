Saudi Arabia Uses Death Penalty as Weapon to Crush Dissent: Amnesty

Alwaght- Saudi regime cruelly resorts to death penalty as a means to crack down on dissent and silence the opposition voice, Amnesty International says.

Reacting to Riyadh decision to execute 14 individuals who were sentenced to death over "protest-related crimes" following a “grossly unfair mass trial”, the leading human right organizations' director of campaigns for the Middle-East said “By confirming these sentences Saudi Arabia’s authorities have displayed their ruthless commitment to the use of the death penalty as a weapon to crush dissent and neutralize political opponents.”

Samah Hadid on Monday called on Saudi Arabia to halt the executions which the rights group slammed as "a worrying reminder of the country’s lethal crackdown on dissent".

Now that their sentences have been upheld by the Supreme Court the 14 men are at risk of execution as soon as the King ratifies their sentences. Due to the secrecy surrounding the Saudi Arabia judicial process, the families are given very little information, if any, about the current state of the case and usually not told about the scheduled execution of their relatives.

“King Salman’s signature is now all that stands between them and their execution. He must immediately quash these death sentences which are a result of sham court proceedings that brazenly flout international fair trial standards," Samah Hadid said on Monday.

The 14 individuals were convicted over charges of “armed rebellion against the ruler” by, among other things, “participating in shooting at security personnel, security vehicles," “preparing and using Molotov Cocktail bombs," “theft and armed robbery” and “inciting chaos, organizing and participating in riots."

Legal documents show that the men were subjected to lengthy pre-trial imprisonment and had been tortured and ill-treated during their interrogation in which they confessed.

Some 66 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the year, 26 of whom were killed over the past few weeks.

Amnesty International has recorded a worrying increase in death sentences against political dissidents in Saudi Arabia since 2013, including the Shia Muslim minority.

Amnesty International also learned on 23 July 2017 that the SCC court of appeal has upheld the death sentences of 15 men accused of spying for Iran and the case was transferred to the Supreme Court on 20 July 2017. The men were initially sentenced to death on 6 December 2016.

Amnesty International has documented the cases of at least 34 members of Saudi Arabia’s Shia community – making up 10 to 15 percent of the population – who are currently facing the death penalty. All were accused of activities deemed a risk to national security.

Earlier in the month, Amnesty stressed that Saudi Arabia is using the death penalty as a means to silence Shiite dissent.

“These brutal executions are the latest act in the Saudi Arabian authorities’ ongoing persecution of the Shiite minority. The death penalty is being deployed as a political weapon to punish them for daring to protest against their treatment and to cow others into silence,” said the group’s director for research, Lynn Maalouf.

Saudi Arabia has been facing protests since 2011, when a wave of uprisings and revolutions hit dictatorial Arab monarchies in the Middle East and North Africa.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized Britain and the United States for giving the Saudi regime an easy pass on perpetrating human rights abuses on its own people.