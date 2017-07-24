Turkish President Ends 2-Day Persian Gulf Visit, Crisis Unresolved

Persian Gulf region ended with no resolution of the regional crisis ignited by Saudi-led regimes that cut ties with Qatar

During his visit to the region, Erdogan met Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and discussed the Persian Gulf crisis.

Erdogan also held talks with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as part of his efforts to solve the Persian Gulf crisis, triggered by the severance of relations between Qatar and four Arab states that accuse Doha of supporting terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar and presented a list of demands to Doha aimed at ending the siege, including the closure of the Al-Jazeera television network and a Turkish base in Doha, downgrading ties with neighboring Iran and ending support for Muslim Brotherhood and Palestinian Hamas movement among others.

Doha denies the accusation of supporting terrorism and says the blockade is a violation of international law while insisting that maintaining ties with other countries is a sovereign right.

Several contingents of Turkish troops with columns of armored vehicles have arrived in Doha since the crisis erupted on June 5. Turkey and Qatar have been important backers of the Muslim Brotherhood movement that has challenged entrenched Arab rulers. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have designated the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini was in the region over the weekend where she called for swift direct talks to resolve the Persian Gulf crisis between Qatar and Saudi-led regime.

Several days ago US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended a four-day mission in the Persian Gulf and failed to reconcile warring Arab allies amid a spiraling Qatar crisis. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also visited the region and were unable to reconcile the Saudi-led regimes with Qatar.

On Friday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in a televised address that his country was ready for dialogue to resolve the dispute, but stressed that any solution to the crisis must respect his country's sovereignty.