Russian Warplanes Conducted 6,000 Strikes on Terrorists in Syria in 2 Months

  Tuesday 25 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Turkish President Ends 2-Day Persian Gulf Visit, Crisis Unresolved

Turkish President Ends 2-Day Persian Gulf Visit, Crisis Unresolved

Turkish President left Qatar as his visit to the Persian Gulf region ended with no resolution of the crisis ignited by Saudi-led regimes that cut ties with Qatar

Armed Chinese Warplanes Intercept Intruding US Spy Plane - Armed Chinese warplanes have intercepted and a US spy plane flying near the eastern coast of China, officials in Washington have confirmed.

Iran Demands its Citizens Jailed in US Be Released Immediately Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani says the United States must immediately release Iranians held in the country’s prisons.

Hezbollah Says Terrorists Facing Total Defeat in Arsal The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says Takfiri terrorists are facing total defeat following its military operations along the Arsal region .

Saudi State Terrorism Killing Yemeni Civilians: HRW A senior Human Rights Watch (HRW) official has lashed out at Saudi Arabia for continuing to carry out terrorism that is killing people in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Takes Over as King Departs for Holiday, Tensions Brewing Saudi Arabia’s King Salman departed on Monday and appointed his son, Crown Prince bin Salman, to run the affairs of the kingdom amid brewing tensions over a recent palace coup.

Taliban Attack Hospital in Afghanistan’s Ghor province, Kill 35 Taliban militants have killed over 35 people in a hospital in central Ghor province over the weekend, a presidential spokesman said Monday.

Israel Rejects Jordan Call for Prosecuting Embassy Guard who Killed 2 Israel rejected Jordan’s demand to an investigation over an incident in Tel Aviv’s embassy in Amman where a security guard killed two Jordanians.

China Warns India over Deploying Troops into Disputed Area China warned India to take out its troops from a Himalayan region, disputed by both China and Bhutan, vowing that it will defend its sovereignty “at whatever cost.”

Israeli Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Conflicts Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli regime security forces, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque, further fueling tensions in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 35 in Afghan Capital, Kabul Death toll from today morning’s suicide bombing in Afghanistan Capital, Kabul, rose to 35, government officials said, in one of the worst attacks in the Afghan capital in recent weeks.

Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal Hezbollah fighters captured more territory from terrorists in Arsal during the third day of an offensive that looks set to eject terrorists from the region.

Syrian Army Advances Towards ISIS Stronghold of Raqqa Syrian government forces continue to advance in the direction of ISIS terrorist group stronghold of Raqqa while establishing control over nearby areas.

President Maduro Affirms Constituent Assembly to Bring Peace, Justice Venezuelan President Maduro affirmed that the Constituent Assembly will guarantee peace, justice and truth, as well as the reconciliation of all Venezuelans.

Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue Over 600,000 people are expected to contract cholera in Yemen this year, as the Saudi-led aggression continues to destroy the country’s healthcare system .

ISIS-Linked Terrorists Kill 9 Soldiers in Philippine’s Marawi Town At least nine government soldiers in Philippines have been killed following a grenade attack by ISIS-linked terrorists in Marawi city .

US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Turkey’s decision to buy the advanced Russian S-400 anti-missile system would concern the US, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis - Turkish President Erdogan arrived Sunday in the Saudi city of Jeddah on the first leg of his Persian Gulf tour that will also include Kuwait and Qatar.

Iran Slams Israeli Regime’s Terrorism Iran has strongly condemned Israeli regime’s siege of the al-Aqsa Mosque and crackdown on Palestinians, saying the regime is the source of terrorism .

3 Palestinian Killed as Al-Aqsa Clashes Continues A day after violent clashes in the occupied Palestinian territory that left three Palestinians killed, hundreds of others injured, new wave of clashes continued in certain areas in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank on Saturday, leaving three Palestinian dead.

Russian Warplanes Conducted 6,000 Strikes on Terrorists in Syria in 2 Months

Monday 24 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Russian Warplanes Conducted 6,000 Strikes on Terrorists in Syria in 2 Months

Su-24 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria

Russian warplanes have made more than 2,000 sorties in Syria within the period of two months, delivering almost 6,000 airstrikes on terrorists.
Alwaght- Russian warplanes have made more than 2,000 sorties in Syria within the period of two months, delivering almost 6,000 airstrikes on terrorists.

The announcement was made on Monday by the chief of the Main Operations Directorate of Russia’s General Staff, Sergey Rudskoy who pointed out that, “Planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out 2,010 sorties, delivering 5,850 air strikes on control points, weapons and ammunition depots, transshipment bases and camps for training gunmen."

He also said that representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and Syria’s opposition have agreed parameters of the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta, two checkpoints and four observation points have already been deployed there.

"Thus, thanks to the measures taken by Russia, hostilities have been stopped in Syria’s two major areas," Rudskoi stressed.

According to earlier reports, Russian, Iranian and Turkish delegations to the talks in Astana reached an agreement on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria.

Russia to remain in Syria until terrorists are vanquished

According to the general, Russia’s aerospace forces will continue their operation in Syria until that country is liberated from terrorists.

"The operation to liberate Syria from terrorist groups ISIS and al-Nusra Front will be continued," he said, adding that any attempts taken by terrorists and their accomplices to reverse the reconciliation process will be squashed.

The establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria has helped the government forces to release forces for fight against terrorists, Rudskoy said.

Syrian forces control more territory

The Syrian military forces have doubled the area under their control over the past two months liberating the country’s territories from militants, according to the general.

"Some 20,000 square kilometers (almost 5,000 acres) of land were liberated from terrorists over the past two months and this figure amounts to 40% of all of the liberated territory," Rudskoi said.

According to the high-ranking Russian military official, the Syrian government troops had under their control an area of over 19,000 square kilometers (almost 4,700 acres) in September 2015, when the Russian Armed Forces launched its counter-terror operation in Syria.

As of today, according to Rudskoi, this figure quadrupled embracing a total area of liberated territories to the extent of some 74,200 square kilometers (over 18,330 acres) under control of the Syrian army.

Syrian government troops have eliminated over 2,000 terrorists in the northeast of the Aleppo province while liberating 55 communities on that territory, Rudskoi said.

"An offensive on the positions of terrorists of the ISIS  continues in the northeast of the province of Aleppo. Since June 1, the Syrian army has liberated 55 communities from terrorists in that area, including the towns of Bir-Nbadj, Rasafe and Dalha," the Russian general said.

Some 2,400 square kilometers of the territory have been liberated from terrorists, the general added.

Russian Humanitarian aid

He further pointed out that officers of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria have conducted 190 humanitarian runs, having delivered 159 tonnes of supplies, and medics of the Russian Defense Ministry’s hospital have provided medical aid to over 10,000 civilians since early June.

Besides, the Russian transport planes delivered 475 tonnes of supplies from the UN to the residents of Deir Ezzor, which is surrounded by militants, Rudskoy added.

Russia launched its campaign against ISIS and other terror outfits in Syria at Damascus’ request in September 2015. The air cover has helped Syrian forces conduct successful counterterrorism operations.

Syrian army troops and allied fighters have recently made sweeping gains against foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists, who have been wreaking havoc in the Arab state since 2011.

 

Russia Syria Airstrikes ISIS Al Nusra Terrorists

