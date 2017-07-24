Russian Jets Conducted 6,000 Strikes on Terrorists in Syria in 2 Months

Alwaght- Russian warplanes have made more than 2,000 sorties in Syria within the period of two months, delivering almost 6,000 airstrikes on terrorists.

The announcement was made on Monday by the chief of the Main Operations Directorate of Russia’s General Staff, Sergey Rudskoy who pointed out that, “Planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out 2,010 sorties, delivering 5,850 air strikes on control points, weapons and ammunition depots, transshipment bases and camps for training gunmen."

He also said that representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and Syria’s opposition have agreed parameters of the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta, two checkpoints and four observation points have already been deployed there.

"Thus, thanks to the measures taken by Russia, hostilities have been stopped in Syria’s two major areas," Rudskoi stressed.

Russia to remain in Syria until terrorists are vanquished

According to the Rudskoi, Russia’s aerospace forces will continue their operation in Syria until that country is liberated from terrorists.

"The operation to liberate Syria from terrorist groups ISIS and al-Nusra Front will be continued," he said, adding that any attempts taken by terrorists and their accomplices to reverse the reconciliation process will be squashed.

The establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria has helped the government forces to release forces for fight against terrorists, Rudskoy said.

According to earlier reports, Russian, Iranian, and Turkish delegations to the talks in Astana reached an agreement on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria.

Syrian forces control more territory

The Syrian military forces have doubled the area under their control over the past two months liberating the country’s territories from militants, according to the general.

"Some 20,000 square kilometers (almost 5,000 acres) of land were liberated from terrorists over the past two months and this figure amounts to 40% of all of the liberated territory," Rudskoi said.

According to the high-ranking Russian military official, the Syrian government troops had under their control an area of over 19,000 square kilometers (almost 4,700 acres) in September 2015, when the Russian Armed Forces launched its counter-terror operation in Syria.

As of today, according to Rudskoi, this figure quadrupled embracing a total area of liberated territories to the extent of some 74,200 square kilometers (over 18,330 acres) under control of the Syrian army.

Syrian government troops have eliminated over 2,000 terrorists in the northeast of the Aleppo province while liberating 55 communities on that territory, Rudskoi said.

"An offensive on the positions of terrorists of the ISIS continues in the northeast of the province of Aleppo. Since June 1, the Syrian army has liberated 55 communities from terrorists in that area, including the towns of Bir-Nbadj, Rasafe and Dalha," the Russian general said.

Some 2,400 square kilometers of the territory have been liberated from terrorists, the general added.

Russian Humanitarian aid

The Russian general further pointed out that officers of the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria have conducted 190 humanitarian runs, having delivered 159 tonnes of supplies, and medics of the Russian Defense Ministry’s hospital have provided medical aid to over 10,000 civilians since early June.

Besides, the Russian transport planes delivered 475 tonnes of supplies from the UN to the residents of Deir Ezzor, which is surrounded by militants, Rudskoy added.

Russia launched its campaign against ISIS and other terror outfits in Syria at Damascus’ request in September 2015. The air cover has helped Syrian forces conduct successful counterterrorism operations.

Syrian army troops and allied fighters have recently made sweeping gains against foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists, who have been wreaking havoc in the Arab state since 2011.