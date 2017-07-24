Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 25 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group’s Anti-Terror Offensive

US Sanctions Hezbollah amid Lebanese Group's Anti-Terror Offensive The US lawmakers' bill is meant to press the Hezbollah that so far proved a key party in fight against terrorism.

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Forced to Lift Siege on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli Regime Forced to Lift Siege on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli regime was made to end blocking eatery to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following days of violent clashes with protesting Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia Uses Death Penalty as Weapon to Crush Dissent: Amnesty Saudi regime cruelly resorts to death penalty as a means to crack down on dissent and silence the opposition voice, Amnesty International says

Turkish President Ends 2-Day Persian Gulf Visit, Crisis Unresolved Turkish President left Qatar as his visit to the Persian Gulf region ended with no resolution of the crisis ignited by Saudi-led regimes that cut ties with Qatar

Chinese Warplanes Intercept Intruding US Spy Plane - Armed Chinese warplanes have intercepted and a US spy plane flying near the eastern coast of China, officials in Washington have confirmed.

Iran Urges US Immediately Release Its Jailed Citizens, Frozen Assets Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani says the United States must immediately release Iranians held in the country’s prisons and Tehran’s assets confiscated by Washington.

Hezbollah Says Terrorists Facing Total Defeat in Arsal The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says Takfiri terrorists are facing total defeat following its military operations along the Arsal region .

Saudi State Terrorism Killing Yemeni Civilians: HRW A senior Human Rights Watch (HRW) official has lashed out at Saudi Arabia for continuing to carry out terrorism that is killing people in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Takes Over as King Departs for Holiday, Tensions Brewing Saudi Arabia’s King Salman departed on Monday and appointed his son, Crown Prince bin Salman, to run the affairs of the kingdom amid brewing tensions over a recent palace coup.

Taliban Attack Hospital in Afghanistan’s Ghor province, Kill 35 Taliban militants have killed over 35 people in a hospital in central Ghor province over the weekend, a presidential spokesman said Monday.

Israel Rejects Jordan Call for Prosecuting Embassy Guard who Killed 2 Israel rejected Jordan’s demand to an investigation over an incident in Tel Aviv’s embassy in Amman where a security guard killed two Jordanians.

China Warns India over Deploying Troops into Disputed Area China warned India to take out its troops from a Himalayan region, disputed by both China and Bhutan, vowing that it will defend its sovereignty “at whatever cost.”

Israeli Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Conflicts Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli regime security forces, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque, further fueling tensions in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 35 in Afghan Capital, Kabul Death toll from today morning’s suicide bombing in Afghanistan Capital, Kabul, rose to 35, government officials said, in one of the worst attacks in the Afghan capital in recent weeks.

Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal Hezbollah fighters captured more territory from terrorists in Arsal during the third day of an offensive that looks set to eject terrorists from the region.

Syrian Army Advances Towards ISIS Stronghold of Raqqa Syrian government forces continue to advance in the direction of ISIS terrorist group stronghold of Raqqa while establishing control over nearby areas.

President Maduro Affirms Constituent Assembly to Bring Peace, Justice Venezuelan President Maduro affirmed that the Constituent Assembly will guarantee peace, justice and truth, as well as the reconciliation of all Venezuelans.

Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue Over 600,000 people are expected to contract cholera in Yemen this year, as the Saudi-led aggression continues to destroy the country’s healthcare system .

ISIS-Linked Terrorists Kill 9 Soldiers in Philippine’s Marawi Town At least nine government soldiers in Philippines have been killed following a grenade attack by ISIS-linked terrorists in Marawi city .

US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Turkey’s decision to buy the advanced Russian S-400 anti-missile system would concern the US, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis - Turkish President Erdogan arrived Sunday in the Saudi city of Jeddah on the first leg of his Persian Gulf tour that will also include Kuwait and Qatar.

Chinese Warplanes Intercept Intruding US Spy Plane

Monday 24 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Chinese Warplanes Intercept Intruding US Spy Plane

A US Navy EP-3 ARIES signals spy plane

- Armed Chinese warplanes have intercepted and a US spy plane flying near the eastern coast of China, officials in Washington have confirmed.
Alwaght- Armed Chinese warplanes have intercepted a US spy plane on Sunday flying near the eastern coast of China, officials in Washington have confirmed.

Unnamed US officials told reporters on Monday an EP-3 ARIES signals espionage plane was flying about 90 miles (140km) south of the port city of Qingdao, when it was approached by two J-10 interceptors, armed with air-to-air missiles.

One of the Chinese jets flew under the EP-3 and popped up 300 feet (90 meters) in front of the US plane, causing the crew “to take evasive action to avoid collision,” according to one official.

The EP-3 Airborne Reconnaissance Integrated Electronic System (ARIES) is a version of the P-3 Orion spy plane. Both are in service with the US Navy.

This is the third time in recent months that Chinese interceptors have warned off US spy planes flying off the coast of China. In late May, as the US Navy sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea, two Chinese jets buzzed a P-3 Orion 150 miles (240km) southeast of Hong Kong in what US officials called an “unsafe intercept.”

A week earlier, Chinese jets intercepted a US Air Force WC-135 Constant Phoenix “nuclear sniffer” plane over the East China Sea.

In April 2001, an EP-3E ARIES II collided with a Chinese J-8 fighter and had to make an emergency landing on Hainan Island. The crash killed the Chinese pilot. While the crew was repatriated within 10 days, the plane remained in Chinese possession until July, when it was shipped back to the US in pieces.

 

EP-3 ARIES signals spy plane US Navy Chinese Warplanes Intercept

