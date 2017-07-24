Hezbollah Says Terrorists Facing Total Defeat in Arsal

Alwaght- The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says Takfiri terrorists are facing total defeat following its military operations along the Arsal region in the eastern border with war-ravaged Syria.

In a statement on Monday through by Al Manar TV, Hezbollah’s media bureau announced that resistance fighters had seized Wadi al-Khayl area, one of the most important strongholds of al- Nusra Front terrorists on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal, located about 124 kilometers northeast of the capital Beirut.

Hezbollah resistance fighters also took control over Jabhat Fatah al-Sham’s positions in Wadi Maarouf, Wadi al-Khayl, Wadi Zaarour, Wadi al-Dam and Wadi al-Daqayeq.

The resistance movement further urged the remaining terrorists to surrender and save their lives.

“The battle with the al-Nusra Front is almost over and so we call on all gunmen who remain in the outskirts of Arsal to spare their blood by laying down their weapons and surrendering themselves with guarantees for their safety,” it pointed out.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that army soldiers and the Lebanese Red Cross staff had helped 79 women and children refugees fleeing Jurud Arsal camps around Arsal into the town.

On Friday, the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Earlier in July, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave an ultimatum to the militants along the border near the country’s northeastern area of Arsal to reach an agreement with Syrian officials, warning that it was “high time to end the threat of militant groups in Arsal.”

The Arsal area was hardly hit by the spillover of the Syria crisis in 2014, when the terrorists overrun the town for a brief period.