Saudi State Terrorism Killing Yemeni Civilians: HRW

Alwaght- A senior Human Rights Watch (HRW) official has lashed out at Saudi Arabia for continuing to carry out terrorism that is killing people in Yemen.

Speaking on Monday in Doha, HRW's Executive Director Kenneth Roth said, “We don't talk about government terrorism such as the Saudi-led coalition that is killing people in Yemen."

Addressing conference on ‘Freedom of Expression, Facing up to the Threat’ in the Qatari capital, Roth added that, "I am not aware of Qatar financing terrorist groups, but I am aware of the long-term Saudi promotion of an extreme version of Islam that is often adopted by terrorist groups."

A Saudi-led coalition started an illegal aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

The Saudi war on Yemen, one of the world's most impoverished countries, has killed nearly 13,000 people and leaving tens of thousands wounded. Additionally, a devastating cholera outbreak is ravaging the country with more than 370,000 suspected cases and 1,800 deaths reported between 27 April and 13 July in Yemen while daily bombardments by Saudi regime continue.

International rights groups have blamed the Saudi-led coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals, mosques and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its bloody aggression.