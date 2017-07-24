Saudi Crown Prince Takes Over as King Departs for Holiday, Tensions Brewing

Alwaght-Saudi Arabia's King Salman departed on Monday and appointed his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to run the affairs of the kingdom amid brewing tensions over a recent palace coup.

This is the first time Mohammed bin Salman, 32, is officially taken on the role since his abrupt ascent to crown prince last month replacing his 57-year-old cousin Prince Mohammed bin Nayef with sources saying there is a lot of behind-the-scenes rivalry following the unprecedented changes.

The Saudi Press Agency while announcing that bin Salman is temporarily taking over the reins of power did not say where the king was traveling or how long he would be absent. Sources in Riyadh said King Salman was expected to spend his holiday in Morocco.

The king's decree posted on Saudi state news agency SPA said the crown prince would be in charge of "managing state affairs and taking care of the interests of the people during the period of our absence from the Kingdom."

Apart from his role as crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman also serves as defense minister and leads an ambitious reform agenda to end Saudi Arabia's reliance on oil.

This latest development comes days after fresh details emerged on the palace coup in Saudi Arabia that led to the ouster of bin Nayef.

According to media reports, one night in June bin Nayef was summoned to a palace in Mecca, held against his will and pressured for hours to give up his claim to the throne. Eventually he conceded and immediately King Salman appointed his son to be next in line to the throne of the tribal kingdom.

Bin Nayef did not expect to be usurped by the often impulsive Mohammed bin Salman, whom he considered to have made a number of policy blunders, such as his handling of the Yemen conflict and cutting financial benefits to civil servants. Bin Nayef has reportedly been barred from leaving the country and confined to his palace in the coastal city of Jeddah following the palace coup while tensions continue to grow in the royal family as many member of the Al Saud tribe oppose the changes.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources say the Saudi King plans to abdicate and pave way to take over power in a move the is likely to exacerbate and already tensed situation.