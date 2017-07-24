Taliban Attack Hospital in Afghanistan’s Ghor province, Kill 35

Alwaght- Taliban militants have killed over 35 people in a hospital in central Ghor province over the weekend, a presidential spokesman said Monday.

"When the Taliban entered the hospital they killed 35, all civilians," spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi said, without specifying if they were patients or staff.

"This is a cruel crime against humanity," he added.

The news report comes hours after a Taliban suicide bomber targeted a bus carrying ministry staff in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing 35 and wounding over 40.

The bus was completely destroyed, along with three other cars and several shops in the area, said Kabul's police chief spokesman, Basir Mujahed, adding children were among the wounded.

The bloody attack happened close to the house of the deputy government Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqi in a part of the city where many of the mainly Shi'ite Hazara community live.

Afghan forces control 59.7 percent of the country, according to a US watchdog's report issued in May after the winter lull in fighting, up slightly from the previous quarter.

But the insurgents have ramped up their offensive across the country since launching their so-called "spring offensive" earlier this year.