Israeli Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Conflicts

Alwaght- Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli regime security forces, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque, further fueling tensions in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The occupied territory has witnessed violent clashes Israeli regime security forces and Palestinian protesting against Tel Aviv's security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site

Footage circulated across social media on Monday showed the Israelis ambling around comfortably at the sensitive place as Palestinian worshipers squatted outside the compound.

Israeli forces also dispersed protesters staging a sit-in protest in front of the metal detectors the regime has set up at the entrance to restrict Palestinian access.

Israel fully closed off the compound to Muslims after a reported shootout on July 14 near the site that left two Israeli soldiers and three Palestinians dead. The move sparked far-and-wide condemnations across the Muslim world.

It restored access to the compound later, but placed metal detectors at its front, prompting Muslims to refuse entering the site.

Those participating in the sit-in include staffers of the al-Quds Islamic Waqf (Endowment) organization, which is trusted with controlling and managing the Islamic edifices on and around the compound. Israel evicted the staffers as part of its crackdown, and now the body says it has been fully incapacitated in exercising its duties.

The Israeli security forces regularly allow extremists to enter the compound under police protection, while restricting Palestinian access.