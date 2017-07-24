Taliban Bomb Attack Kills 35 in Afghan Capital, Kabul

Alwaght- Death toll from today morning's suicide bombing in Afghanistan Capital, Kabul, rose to 35, government officials said, in one of the worst attacks in the Afghan capital in recent weeks.

More than 40 were also wounded after a suicide car bomb targeted a bus carrying ministry staff in Afghanistan's capital Kabul just before 7am local time (02:30 GMT).

The bus was completely destroyed, along with three other cars and several shops in the area, said Kabul's police chief spokesman, Basir Mujahed, adding children were among the wounded.

The bloody attack happened close to the house of the deputy government Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqi in a part of the city where many of the mainly Shi'ite Hazara community live.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to Al Jazeera media out let.

Acting Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said at least 24 people had been killed, however another senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the incident with the media, said the toll stood at 35 killed.

That was in line with a claim on Twitter by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who said 37 "intelligence workers" had been killed.