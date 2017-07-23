Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal

Alwaght- Hezbollah fighters liberated more territory from al-Nusra Front terrorist group in fierce fighting in the Arsal outskirts on Sunday, the third day of an offensive to eject the al-Qaeda linked group from the border region.

Security sources said that by early afternoon, Hezbollah had gained control of more than 70 percent of an enclave held by al-Nusra Front terrorists, and appeared to be rapidly closing in on their last stronghold in the area.

Lebanese sources say at least 19 Hezbollah fighters and 143 terrorists had been killed in the offensive since it began at dawn on Friday. Of the dozens of militants captured, three-quarters were Syrian, with some Lebanese and a few other nationalities included.

The so-called Free Syrian Army-affiliated Saraya Ahl al-Sham group, which has hundreds of terrorists in the area, pulled out of the current battle and was in talks with Hezbollah to gain passage to terrorist-held areas in Syria.

After capturing the last Jabhat Fatah al-Sham stronghold in the area, Hezbollah fighters will next advance on territory held by ISIS terrorists, east and northeast of Arsal.

Hezbollah's War Media Center said the group stormed Fatah al-Sham's operation's room in Wadi al-Khayl, it's last key position.

On Friday, the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Earlier in July, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave an ultimatum to the militants along the border near the country’s northeastern area of Arsal to reach an agreement with Syrian officials, warning that it was “high time to end the threat of militant groups in Arsal.”

The Arsal area was hardly hit by the spillover of the Syria crisis in 2014, when the terrorists overrun the town for a brief period.