Syrian Army Advances Towards ISIS Stronghold of Raqqa

Alwaght- Syrian government forces continue to advance in the direction of ISIS terrorist group stronghold of Raqqa while establishing control over nearby areas.

Military sources say Syrian forces established control over the town of al-Dakhila and al-Sabkhawi well and gas field in the southern countryside of Raqqa province.

During the intense operations, Syrian troops killed many terrorists and destroyed their car bombs and machinegun-equipped vehicles. Syrian army units continue to pursue the remaining ISIS terrorists in al-Badiya area in the direction of Raqqa.

The Syrian Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes targeting ISIS supply routes and gatherings in Ma’adan city and Beir al-Sabkhawai village in the southeastern countryside of Raqqa province.

The airstrikes left many ISIS terrorists dead and destroyed a number of positions, vehicles and heavy machineguns belonging to the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab Army opened during the past two days four humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation and rescue of civilians from Raqqa.

After the liberation of Mosul in Iraq, all attention is now focused on the Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIS, which is now expected to fall as Syrian forces make advances. The liberation of Raqqa will herald the complete annihilation of ISIS in its current form.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Air Force destroyed ISIS terrorists’ gatherings in the neighborhood of al-Kannamat and at the surrounding of the Panorama area in Deir Ezzor.

Military sources say army units clashed with ISIS terrorists on the southern axis in al-Maqaber, the Panorama, the surrounding of the Airport, al-Roshdiya and al-Heiqa where many of the terrorists were either killed or injured.

The army also destroyed makeshift equipment for refining oil stolen by ISIS from the wells of Boqros in eastern Deir Ezzor, killing many terrorists in the process.

The conflict in Syria started in March 2011, with the government of President Bashar al-Assad blaming some Western states and their regional allies of backing Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc in the country.