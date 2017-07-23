Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue

Alwaght- Over 600,000 people are expected to contract cholera in Yemen this year, as the Saudi-led aggression continues to destroy the country’s healthcare system that now faces collapse.

One in every 45 Yemenis will have contracted the disease by December as "a direct consequence of a conflict that has devastated civilian infrastructure and brought the whole health system to its knees," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement.

More than 370,000 people have fallen ill and 1,800 have died since late April in Yemen's second cholera outbreak in less than a year, according to the ICRC and the World Health Organization.

A Saudi-led coalition started an illegal aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh. The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

A string of vital ports along the country's Red Sea coastline are blockaded by the Saudi-led coalition backed by the US, Britain and the Israeli regime, leaving millions of people with limited access to food and medicine. Less than half of the country's medical facilities are currently functional.

The Saudi war on Yemen, one of the world's most impoverished countries, has killed nearly 13,000 people and leaving tens of thousands wounded.