US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 24 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

News

Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal

Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal

Hezbollah fighters captured more territory from terrorists in Arsal during the third day of an offensive that looks set to eject terrorists from the region.

Syrian Army Advances Towards ISIS Stronghold of Raqqa Syrian government forces continue to advance in the direction of ISIS terrorist group stronghold of Raqqa while establishing control over nearby areas.

President Maduro Affirms Constituent Assembly to Bring Peace, Justice Venezuelan President Maduro affirmed that the Constituent Assembly will guarantee peace, justice and truth, as well as the reconciliation of all Venezuelans.

Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue Over 600,000 people are expected to contract cholera in Yemen this year, as the Saudi-led aggression continues to destroy the country’s healthcare system .

ISIS-Linked Terrorists Kill 9 Soldiers in Philippine’s Marawi Town At least nine government soldiers in Philippines have been killed following a grenade attack by ISIS-linked terrorists in Marawi city .

US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Turkey’s decision to buy the advanced Russian S-400 anti-missile system would concern the US, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis - Turkish President Erdogan arrived Sunday in the Saudi city of Jeddah on the first leg of his Persian Gulf tour that will also include Kuwait and Qatar.

Iran Slams Israeli Regime’s Terrorism Iran has strongly condemned Israeli regime’s siege of the al-Aqsa Mosque and crackdown on Palestinians, saying the regime is the source of terrorism .

3 Palestinian Killed as Al-Aqsa Clashes Continues A day after violent clashes in the occupied Palestinian territory that left three Palestinians killed, hundreds of others injured, new wave of clashes continued in certain areas in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank on Saturday, leaving three Palestinian dead.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi oil Refinery in Yanbu Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has fired on Saturday a ballistic missile on a Saudi oil facility in the kingdom’s western Yababu province.

Hezbollah Expels Al-Nusra Terrorists from Arsal, Raises Lebanon, Its Flags Hezbollah resistance fighers have raised Lebanon’s and the party’s flags over Dahr Al-Howe area in Arsal barrens after defeating al-Nusra Front terrorists.

Iraqi PM Says Popular Forces Crucial in Country’s Security Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has praised the Popular Mobilization Units (PMF) as the “integral” part of his country’s security system.

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol At least 170 suspected ISIS terrorists trained to deal with explosives are potentially aiming at terrorist attacks in Europe.

Iran Starts Producing Sayyad (Hunter) 3 Air Defense Missiles Iran has launched the mass production line of the domestically-developed Sayyad (Hunter) 3 air defense missile.

Cairo Court Sentences 28 to Death, 15 to Life in Prison An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced to death 28 people on alleged charge of killing the country’s top prosecutor in 2015.

EX-Saudi Crown Prince Dismissed over Addiction: Report Sources close to Saudi Royal family that the kingdom’s former crown prince was ousted because of his drug addiction.

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan A US air strike has killed on Friday at least 16 afghan police in southern province of Helmand.

Israeli Regime Crackdown on Palestinian Protesters Kills 3, Injures 100s At least three Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured protesting against Israeli regime’s security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction Syria is demanding financial compensation from the US-led coalition which has been illegally bombarding civilian targets in the country.

Qatar’s Emir Issues Demands to End Dispute with Saudi-Led Regimes Qatar Emir says mutual respect for Qatar’s sovereignty and respectful dialogue are critical if the Saudi-led regime wish to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Pakistan’s Appeasement Diplomacy, Yemen Crisis

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties

South Korea, US: Clash of Alliance, Trade

9/11 Survivors Urge UK’s May Release Saudi Arabia Terror Report

Iran’s Parliament Designates US Forces, Spies as Terrorist Backers

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Oil-dependent Saudi Economy Grappling with Deficit

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America

Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi oil Refinery in Yanbu

Saudi Warplanes Killed 20 Civilians Including Women, Children in Yemen: UN

Maduro Defends Venezuela amid Threats by Trump

Saudi Regional Policy Total Failure

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC

India-China Tensions Rise over Disputed Himalayan Territory

Yemen Cholera Toll Hits 1,500, Saudi-Led Aggression Continues

Bin Salman Opening the Gates of Mecca to Israeli Regime: Activist

Turkish President Erdogan Opposes Kurdish State, Arming Kurds

Saudi Regime Funding Terrorism, Extremism in Britain: Report

Saudi Base Hit by Yemeni Missile, Six Troops Killed

Saudi Regime Backed ISIS in Mosul, Iraq, Yemen: Reports

Saudi-Led Regimes Hold Talks after Qatar Rejects Demands

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Denies US Claims of Cyber Espionage

It’s Okay to Be Racist in Israel

Erdogan Says Turkey will not Surrender Regional Plots

Saudi-Led Regimes Escalate Crisis with Qatar by Imposing New Sanctions

Iran Attacks Pakistani Targets after Taking Cross-Border Fire from Terrorists

Saudi-Led Bloc Mulls More Sanctions on Qatar: UAE Envoy

Egypt’s el-Sisi Approves Handover of Islands to Saudis Ignoring Masses

Germany Declines Erdogan’s Request to Address Turkish Citizens

In Focus

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems

Sunday 23 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems

S-400 Triumph air defense system

Turkey’s decision to buy the advanced Russian S-400 anti-missile system would concern the US, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Turkey’s decision to buy the advanced S-400 anti-missile system from Russia would become a matter of concern for Washington, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford said.

He however dismissed reports that Turkey has made a final decision to purchase the Russian weapons system as ‘incorrect.’

“There was a media report that was incorrect. They have not bought the S-400 air defense system from Russia. That would be a concern, were they to do that, but they have not done that,” General Dunford said Saturday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Russia and Turkey have been discussing the contract since November 2016, with top officials from both sides confirming at different times the deal has been “agreed upon” and “having arrived at the final decision point.” Since Ankara is reportedly seeking a loan to get the systems, “the current discussion refers to financial issues,” according to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.

The sophisticated Russian S-400 anti-missile system is designed to shoot down aircraft at a range of up to 400km and ballistic missiles up to 60km away, while engaging 36 targets simultaneously.

Turkey has been working to develop its national defense systems, but lacks appropriate technology. In 2015, it pulled out of talks with China over buying its FD-2000 (HQ-9) air defense system, scrapping the $3.4-billion agreement after Beijing supposedly refused to share the technology along with the batteries.

Ankara used to rely on its NATO allies, mainly the US and Germany, for anti-missile protection. However, in 2015, the US, Germany, and the Netherlands withdrew the Patriot systems from Turkish soil, allegedly in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on Kurdish secessionists.

Turkey has been in NATO since the early years of the Cold War, playing a key role as a frontline state bordering the Soviet Union. But ties with fellow members have been strained in recent years, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pursuing a more assertive and independent foreign policy as conflict engulfed neighboring Iraq and Syria. Tensions with the US mounted over US support for Kurdish militants in Syria that Turkey considers terrorists.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

S-400 Turkey US Russia NATO Kurds

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Londoners Protest against Israeli Regime`s Security Measure in Al-Aqsa
Six Killed, Hundreds Wounded as Israeli Regime Cracked Down on Palestinian Protesters
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters outside Al-Aqsa Mosque
Yemeni Forces Gather to Show Readiness in War against Saudi Army
Londoners Protest against Israeli Regime`s Security Measure in Al-Aqsa

Londoners Protest against Israeli Regime`s Security Measure in Al-Aqsa

East Jerusalem-three Palestinians Killed as Clashes Erupt against Al-Asqa Mosque Security Measures
Syrian Families Displaced As US Backed Forces Attack ISIS-Hold Raqqa
Philippines Army Advances on in Militant-held Areas of Marawi City
Clashes continue for second night at Al-Aqsa