Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis

  Monday 24 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties

Iran, Iraq Sign Pact to Enhance Military Ties Iran and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance defense and military ties in various sectors.

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal

Hezbollah Fighters Make Rapid Advances against Terrorists in Arsal

Hezbollah fighters captured more territory from terrorists in Arsal during the third day of an offensive that looks set to eject terrorists from the region.

Syrian Army Advances Towards ISIS Stronghold of Raqqa Syrian government forces continue to advance in the direction of ISIS terrorist group stronghold of Raqqa while establishing control over nearby areas.

President Maduro Affirms Constituent Assembly to Bring Peace, Justice Venezuelan President Maduro affirmed that the Constituent Assembly will guarantee peace, justice and truth, as well as the reconciliation of all Venezuelans.

Yemen Cholera Cases to Exceed 600,000 in 2017, Saudi Bombardments Continue Over 600,000 people are expected to contract cholera in Yemen this year, as the Saudi-led aggression continues to destroy the country’s healthcare system .

ISIS-Linked Terrorists Kill 9 Soldiers in Philippine’s Marawi Town At least nine government soldiers in Philippines have been killed following a grenade attack by ISIS-linked terrorists in Marawi city .

US Concerned Over Turkey’s Plan to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Turkey’s decision to buy the advanced Russian S-400 anti-missile system would concern the US, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis - Turkish President Erdogan arrived Sunday in the Saudi city of Jeddah on the first leg of his Persian Gulf tour that will also include Kuwait and Qatar.

Iran Slams Israeli Regime’s Terrorism Iran has strongly condemned Israeli regime’s siege of the al-Aqsa Mosque and crackdown on Palestinians, saying the regime is the source of terrorism .

3 Palestinian Killed as Al-Aqsa Clashes Continues A day after violent clashes in the occupied Palestinian territory that left three Palestinians killed, hundreds of others injured, new wave of clashes continued in certain areas in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank on Saturday, leaving three Palestinian dead.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi oil Refinery in Yanbu Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has fired on Saturday a ballistic missile on a Saudi oil facility in the kingdom’s western Yababu province.

Hezbollah Expels Al-Nusra Terrorists from Arsal, Raises Lebanon, Its Flags Hezbollah resistance fighers have raised Lebanon’s and the party’s flags over Dahr Al-Howe area in Arsal barrens after defeating al-Nusra Front terrorists.

Iraqi PM Says Popular Forces Crucial in Country’s Security Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has praised the Popular Mobilization Units (PMF) as the “integral” part of his country’s security system.

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol At least 170 suspected ISIS terrorists trained to deal with explosives are potentially aiming at terrorist attacks in Europe.

Iran Starts Producing Sayyad (Hunter) 3 Air Defense Missiles Iran has launched the mass production line of the domestically-developed Sayyad (Hunter) 3 air defense missile.

Cairo Court Sentences 28 to Death, 15 to Life in Prison An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced to death 28 people on alleged charge of killing the country’s top prosecutor in 2015.

EX-Saudi Crown Prince Dismissed over Addiction: Report Sources close to Saudi Royal family that the kingdom’s former crown prince was ousted because of his drug addiction.

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan A US air strike has killed on Friday at least 16 afghan police in southern province of Helmand.

Israeli Regime Crackdown on Palestinian Protesters Kills 3, Injures 100s At least three Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured protesting against Israeli regime’s security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction Syria is demanding financial compensation from the US-led coalition which has been illegally bombarding civilian targets in the country.

Qatar’s Emir Issues Demands to End Dispute with Saudi-Led Regimes Qatar Emir says mutual respect for Qatar’s sovereignty and respectful dialogue are critical if the Saudi-led regime wish to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis

Sunday 23 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Turkish President in Persian Gulf Region amid Qatar Crisis
Alwaght- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Sunday in the Saudi city of Jeddah on the first leg of his Persian Gulf tour that will also include Kuwait and Qatar.

Erdogan was greeted by a number of Saudi officials upon his arrival at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The Turkish leader separately met with Saudi King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two-day trip to the Persian Gulf is seen as an effort to help resolve the dispute between Qatar and four Saudi-led regimes.

"No-one has any interest in prolonging this crisis anymore," Erdogan said at Istanbul airport before leaving.

He accused "enemies" of seeking to "fire up tensions between brothers" in the region.

Erdogan praised Qatar's behavior in the crisis, saying it had sought to find a solution through dialogue.

"I hope our visit will be beneficial for the region," he said.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt cut ties with Qatar accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with neighboring Iran. Doha denies the claim and has been strongly backed by Ankara throughout the standoff.

The four countries imposed an air, sea and land blockade on Doha last month.

They also issued a list of 13 demands that included closure of a newly-opened Turkish military base.

Erdogan has said the demands are unlawful and has called for an end to the crisis, citing the need for Muslim solidarity and strong trade ties in the region.

On Friday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called for dialogue to resolve the crisis but stressed that any talks must respect his country's sovereignty.

Turkish President Erdogan Jeddah Qatar Kuwait Crisis

