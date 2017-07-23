Iran Slams Israeli Regime’s Terrorism

Alwaght- Iran has strongly condemned Israeli regime’s siege of the al-Aqsa Mosque and its crackdown on Palestinian worshipers, saying the regime is the source of terrorism in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Sunday also called on world nations and governments to support "the oppressed Palestinians and counter inhuman measures and aggression of the usurping Zionists."

He touched on a "continued mass abduction of the Palestinian people by usurious Zionists and their crimes, aggressions and violations of the basic rights of Palestinians, in particular restrictions put on religious freedom and access to holy places" in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The crackdown "shows that the oppressed Palestine is still the first issue of the Islamic world and the Zionist regime acts as the manifestation, source, and origin of state terrorism and panic in the region," Qassemi said.

He also criticized the regional states for their silence and inaction in the face of the Israeli crackdown, asking the international community, especially the United Nations, "to urgently address the unfortunate developments in the occupied territories and firmly stand against the oppression, racial discrimination and religious discrimination policies of the Zionist regime."

"We also call on the international community and human rights organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to act in accordance with their duty to confront and decisively condemn the inhuman and anti-cultural policies of the Zionist regime which are against human rights principles," he added.

Several Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more injured in recent weeks amid mass protests over new Israeli regime security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

At least 3,000 Israeli police and border police units had been deployed to the area, according to a police spokesman.

Israeli regime tightened its grip on the compound after two Zionist security officers were killed in an alleged attack by three Palestinians, who were killed by the regime following the violence.

Over the past decades, the Israeli regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds by constructing illegal settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and that its heritage should remain intact.

The al-Aqsa mosque, which lies in the Israeli-occupied Old City of al-Quds, is a flashpoint and is Islam’s third-holiest site after Mecca and Medina.