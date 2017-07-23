3 Palestinian Killed as Al-Aqsa Clashes Continues

Alwaght- A day after violent clashes in the occupied Palestinian territory that left three Palestinians killed, hundreds of others injured, new wave of clashes continued in certain areas in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and the West Bank on Saturday, leaving three Palestinian dead.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Oday Nawajaa, 17, and Yousif Kashur , 24, died on Saturday after being hit by Israeli live fire in the West Bank city of al-Eizariya.

Another 18-year-old Palestinian sustained fatal injuries in the West Bank town of Abu Dis when a petrol bomb exploded prematurely, the ministry added.

Tensions erupted in the occupied territories on July 14, when a deadly shooting took place outside the Haram al-Sharif which Jews call Temple Mount.

Following the incident, Israeli police briefly shut down the al-Aqsa compound and canceled Muslim Friday prayers at the holy site.

Faced with mounting criticism, Israel reopened the compound on July 16, but with metal detectors and surveillance cameras put up at entrances.

Since then, however, Palestinians have been refusing to enter the al-Aqsa compound while holding mass prayers outside the site, some of which have turned violent.

According to the Red Crescent, 390 Palestinians have been wounded, including close to 100 hospitalized for Israeli live fire or rubber bullet injuries over the past few days.

Three Palestinians have been killed in street clashes with Israeli forces in Jerusalem al-Quds and three Israelis in an alleged stabbing attack at a West Bank settlement.

On Saturday, Israeli police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse dozens of stone-throwing Palestinians.

Palestinians say Israel’s fresh restrictions at al-Aqsa are meant to expand the regime’s control over the highly-sensitive site and change its status quo.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ordered the suspension of all official contact with Tel Aviv until it removed the metal detectors at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound gates.