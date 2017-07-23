Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi oil Refinery in Yanbu

Alwaght- Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has fired on Saturday a ballistic missile on a Saudi oil facility in the kingdom’s western Yababu province.

According to the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, Yemeni forces used a Scud-type Borkan-2 (Volcano-2) to hit the Aramco Oil Refineries in Yanbu, a port city on the Red Sea coast of western Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni resistance forces said that the new ballistic missile Burkan-2H was used for the first time and successfully hit the refineries.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities in Saudi Arabia on the reports released by Ansarullah movement.

The missile attack was staged in retaliation to Saudi-led aggression on the impoverished country where Saudi Arabia has been pounding since march 2015 in bid to reinstate the former government and crush the i Ansarullah movement.

The campaign has seriously damaged the country's infrastructure. Local Yemeni sources have put the death toll from the Saudi war at over 13,000, including many women and children.

Calls by international community and leading human rights organization to end the bloody war have so far fallen to deaf ears as the US and UK has have chosen to support the oil-rich kingdom.

The director of the global relief foundation Care International has called on Saudi Arabia to remove is blockade on Yemen.

Wolfgang Jamann made the announcement during a five-day trip to the impoverished country.

"We are now in the 21st century and the current situation is an absolute shame on humanity,” he said.

He said that the situation in the war-torn country is much worse than expected.

"60 percent of the country is food insecure and over half the population is unable (to access) safe drinking water. Many areas in Yemen are just one step away from a famine situation,” he stressed.

He further called on the international community to intervene before it’s too late.

"Thousands of civilians have died since the start of the conflict and millions more have been displaced inside the country,” he added.