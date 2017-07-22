Hezbollah Expels Al-Nusra Terrorists from Arsal, Raises Lebanon, Its Flags

Alwaght- Hezbollah resistance fighters have raised Lebanon’s and the party’s flags over Dahr al-Howe area in Arsal barrens after defeating al-Nusra Front terrorists.

According to Hezbollah sources, a large number of al-Nusra terrorists near Wadi al-Khayl area in Arsal barrens surrendered, raising six white flags.

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah continued its military campaign aimed at liberating Qalamoun-Arsal barrens from the terrorist groups, mainly including al-Qaeda branch in Syria al-Nusra Front.

Hezbollah fighters advanced on in Lebanon’s Arsal barrens controlling Wadi al-Khayl and al-Qanzah hills as well as Jiwar al-Sheikh, Wadi Krayde, Dalil al-Abyad, Sarj Qweisef.

Al-Nusra terrorists in al-Malahi and Wadi Hmayyed areas pleaded the refugees in the near camps to support them; however, their calls were not answered.

It was also reported that al-Nusra Front ranks are in disarray as some terrorists escaped the battlefield in al-Qanzah area. The Lebanese army also struck a group of Nusra terrorists in Wadi al-Khayl and repelled an infiltration attempt carried out by the militants in Wadi Al-Dam area. The Syrian warplanes also struck Nusra terrorists’ gatherings in Flita barrens.

On Friday, the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Hezbollah Lebanese resistance fighters, backed by Syrian warplanes and artillery, were targeting Nusra Front gatherings in Arsal outskirts and Qalamoun.

“The military operation to clear the outskirts of Arsal and Qalamoon from armed terrorists has begun,” Hezbollah’s Military Media Center said in a statement.

“There is no time limit for the operation… which will be carried out according to planned phases,” the Center said in a tweet.

Earlier in July, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave an ultimatum to the militants along the border near the country’s northeastern area of Arsal to reach an agreement with Syrian officials, warning that it was “high time to end the threat of militant groups in Arsal.”

The Arsal area was hardly hit by the spillover of the Syria crisis in 2014, when the terrorists overrun the town for a brief period.