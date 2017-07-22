Iraqi PM Says Popular Forces Crucial in Country’s Security

Alwaght- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has praised the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as the “integral” part of his country’s security system.

Speaking on Saturday, al-Abadi stressed that the Iraqi government is determined to protect the pro-government force, which has made enormous sacrifices in battles against the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

“Hashd al-Shaabi is a basic and impartial force, which will remain a part of the Iraqi security system. Our duty is to protect it,” Abadi said during a meeting with senior commanders of the force, using the popular forces Arabic name.

Secretary General of Badr Organization Hadi al-Ameri, for his part, said the military might of PMF originates from a strong Iraqi government.

“PMF is defending all Iraqis, and is under the command of the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces,” commented Qais al-Khazali, commander of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq volunteer forces.

PMF is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of some 40 groups, which are mainly Shiite Muslims. The force reportedly is consisted of more than 100,000 fighters. Iraqi authorities say there are between 25,000 and 30,000 Sunni tribal fighters within its ranks in addition to Kurdish Izadi and Christian units.

The fighters have played a major role in the liberation of ISIS-held areas to the south, northeast and north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, ever since the terrorists launched an offensive in the country in June 2014.

Iraq has repeatedly rejected allegations of sectarian nature against PMF. November last year, the Iraqi parliament approved a law to give full legal status to fighters from Popular Mobilization Forces, who joined forces with government forces in counter-terrorism operations against ISIS Takfiri militants across the country.

The legislation, tabled by the National Iraqi Alliance, also stipulates that Popular Mobilization Forces reports directly to the prime minister.