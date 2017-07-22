Iraqi PM Says PMU Crucial in Country’s Security

Alwaght- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has praised the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) as the “integral” part of his country’s security system.

Speaking on Saturday, al-Abadi stressing that the Iraqi government is determined to protect the pro-government force, which has made enormous sacrifices in battles against the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group.

“The Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) is a basic and impartial force, which will remain a part of the Iraqi security system. Our duty is to protect it,” Abadi said during a meeting with senior commanders of the force – commonly known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Secretary General of Badr Organization Hadi al-Ameri, for his part, said the military might of Hashd al-Sha’abi originates from a strong Iraqi government.

“PMU is defending all Iraqis, and is under the command of the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces,” commented Qais al-Khazali, commander of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq volunteer forces.

PMU is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of some 40 groups, which are mainly Shiite Muslims. The force reportedly numbers more than 100,000 fighters. Iraqi authorities say there are between 25,000 and 30,000 Sunni tribal fighters within its ranks in addition to Kurdish Izadi and Christian units.

The fighters have played a major role in the liberation of ISIS-held areas to the south, northeast and north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, ever since the terrorists launched an offensive in the country in June 2014.

Iraq has repeatedly rejected allegations of sectarian nature against PMU. November last year, The Iraqi parliament approved a law to give full legal status to fighters from Popular Mobilization Units, who joined forces with government forces in counter-terrorism operations against ISIS Takfiri militants across the country.

The legislation, tabled by the National Iraqi Alliance, also stipulates that Popular Mobilization Units reports directly to the prime minister.