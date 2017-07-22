ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol

Alwaght- At least 170 suspected ISIS terrorists trained to deal with explosives and are potentially aiming at terrorist attacks in Europe.

According to the Guardian, Interpol provided EU intelligence agencies with a list of 173 terrorists linked to ISIS, who “may have manifested willingness to commit a suicidal attack.”

The specially trained attackers “can travel internationally, to participate in terrorist activities,” but it is unclear whether they managed to reach Europe, the report says.

While the document identifies the suspects and provides their photos, it also features such details as the date of recruitment and possible addresses, even including the mosques they could attend.

The potential attackers were pinpointed “through materials found in the hiding places of ISIL,” according to the paper.

Interpol reportedly sent the warning to its European counterparts on May 27 and asked to share information on the suspects.

Last May security officials in Britain expressed concern about the return of hundreds of UK nationals who went to fight for ISIS, following an expected defeat of the group in Iraq and Syria.

The EU security commissioner, Julian King, said this week that about a quarter of the 850 UK foreign fighters remained “in theatre,” adding: “Some will return with the intention of planning and executing future attacks.”

In total, 40,000 foreign fighters from more than 110 countries have gone to Syria and Iraq, the UK international development minister, Rory Stewart, confirmed in May. He warned that the speed with which these foreign fighters moved had caught the west off-guard.