Iran Starts Producing Sayyad (Hunter) 3 Air Defense Missiles

Alwaght-Iran has launched the mass production line of the domestically-developed Sayyad (Hunter) 3 air defense missile.

The missiles were launched at a ceremony on Saturday attended by Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, and Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base.

During the ceremony, some of the missiles, which have been indigenously designed and produced by experts at the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries, were also handed over to the Air Base.

The Iranian defense minister said the missile could fly as far as 120 kilometers, and reach an altitude of 27 kilometers. It has been so designed to counter aerial threats within medium and long ranges, he added.

“Sayyad 3 Missile has been designed based on the world’s latest technologies,” Dehqan noted.

The missile, he said, “can engage different types of threats, such as radar evasive fighter planes, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles, helicopters, as well as various types of modern aircraft of high maneuvering capabilities and speed... within the sphere of its operation.”

He said Sayyad 3 had been fitted with combined maneuvering capability, advanced surveillance apparatuses, infrared capability, and state-of-the-art features against electronic warfare tactics.

Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili announced that the missile “joins the country’s Integrated Air Defense System today.”

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a wide range of indigenous military hardware and software, making the country elf-sufficient in its defense sector.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its military might poses no threat to regional countries and others since its defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.