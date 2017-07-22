Cairo Court Sentences 28 to Death, 15 to Life in Prison

Alwaght- An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced to death 28 people on alleged charge of killing the country's top prosecutor in 2015.

Cairo criminal court has also handed 15 others life terms, i.e. jail sentences of 25 years, eight to 15 years in prison, and 15 others to 10-year-imprisonment for the same case.

The court had in June recommended passing the death penalty to Egypt's top religious authority, the Grand Mufti, who can approve or reject the recommendation.

The defendants were convicted of premeditated murder, association with a terrorist organization and possessing weapons and explosives.

The same court last month referred the sentence of 31 to Grand Mufti, the country's highest Islamic official who gives the religious judgment of all preliminary death sentences.

Though the Mufti's opinion is non-binding as it is usually considered a formality, he confirmed death sentences against only 28.

Public prosecutor Hisham Barakat was killed in a car bomb attack on his convoy in Cairo, an operation for which Egypt blamed the Muslim Brotherhood and Gaza-based Hamas militants. Both groups have denied it.