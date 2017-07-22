US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 23 July 2017
Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 91 percent across the United States in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2016.

Lebanon, Hezbollah Flags Raised in Arsal Barrens, Al-Nusra Terrorists Surrender

Lebanon, Hezbollah Flags Raised in Arsal Barrens, Al-Nusra Terrorists Surrender

Hezbollah resistance fighers have raised Lebanon’s and the party’s flags over Dahr Al-Howe area in Arsal barrens after defeating al-Nusra Front terrorists.

Iraqi PM Says PMU Crucial in Country’s Security Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has praised the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) as the “integral” part of his country’s security system.

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol At least 170 suspected ISIS terrorists trained to deal with explosives are potentially aiming at terrorist attacks in Europe.

Iran Starts Producing Sayyad (Hunter) 3 Air Defense Missiles Iran has launched the mass production line of the domestically-developed Sayyad (Hunter) 3 air defense missile.

Cairo Court Sentences 28 to Death, 15 to Life in Prison An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced to death 28 people on alleged charge of killing the country’s top prosecutor in 2015.

EX-Saudi Crown Prince Dismissed over Addiction: Report Sources close to Saudi Royal family that the kingdom’s former crown prince was ousted because of his drug addiction.

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan A US air strike has killed on Friday at least 16 afghan police in southern province of Helmand.

Israeli Regime Crackdown on Palestinian Protesters Kills 3, Injures 100s At least three Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured protesting against Israeli regime’s security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction Syria is demanding financial compensation from the US-led coalition which has been illegally bombarding civilian targets in the country.

Qatar’s Emir Issues Demands to End Dispute with Saudi-Led Regimes Qatar Emir says mutual respect for Qatar’s sovereignty and respectful dialogue are critical if the Saudi-led regime wish to resolve the ongoing crisis.

US Not Played Major Role in Mosul Victory: Iraqi Vice President Iraqi Vice President, says the victory over ISIS terrorists in Mosul was an achievement of the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Units, not of the US.

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America Philippines President Duterte opposed to the prospect of his visiting the White House, saying he would never go to the US, which he called a "lousy" country.

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen The United Nations has blamed a Saudi-led forces for a deadly air strike on civilians in Yemen this week, saying there were no military targets in the area hit.

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas The Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters have launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Iran Summons Kuwait’s Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires in Tehran for “some explanations” after the country ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave.

Nigeria in New Plot to Assassinate Sheikh Zakzaky: IMN The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has revealed a plot to assassinate the movement’s incarcerated leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

UAE Planned, Executed Hacking of Qatari Media Outlets Qatar’s Ministry of Interior say experts now have evidence showing that the cyber-attack on the country’s official media originated from the United Arab Emirates.

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia region.

Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad -Syrian President has stressed that the continued Iranian support has been one of the major reasons that helped Syria stand its ground in the face of terrorism.

Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestinian Hamas movement has called for holding an “emergency Arab and Islamic summit” to discuss the worrying developments in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan

Saturday 22 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan
Alwaght- A US air strike has killed on Friday at least 16 afghan police in southern province of Helmand.

Provincial police spokesman Salam Afghan said the incident took place on evening when Afghan police forces were clearing a village in Helmand’s Gereshk district of Taliban militants.

 “In the strike, 16 Afghan policemen were killed including two commanders. Two other policemen were wounded.”

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for Helmand’s governor, also confirmed the aerial strike and gave the same account. Early reports after the raid had put the death toll at 15.

Confirming the Friday airstrike on Afghan national security forces, the Pentagon described the attack as a friendly-fire incident and issued a statement of condolences for the victims.

 “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident,” the statement said, noting that there would be an investigation into the matter.

Afghan national security forces have been engaged in fierce clashes to retake Helmand Province as much of its territory is under the control of Taliban.

The militant group, the target of a US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, has managed to gain more footholds across the country over the past years and is thought to be in control of at least 40 percent of territories.

Airstrikes by US warplanes have also significantly increased in recent months against the purported positions of the Taliban militant group and other terror outfits in the crisis-hit country. US President Donald Trump is also considering requests from military commanders for thousands more international troops.

In May, American officials said the US military needed between 3,000 and 5,000 additional troops, including hundreds of Special Operations forces, in Afghanistan.

The United States currently has about 8,400 soldiers in Afghanistan with another 5,000 troops from NATO allies.

 

Tags :

Afghanistan Police US Airstrike Helmand Kill

