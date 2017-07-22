Israeli Regime Crackdown on Palestinian Protesters Kills 3, Injures 100s

Alwaght- At least three Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured protesting against Israeli regime's security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Mohammed Sharaf, 17, and Mohammad Hassan Abu Ghannam, age unknown, died of gunshot wounds in two neighbourhoods of occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem). It reported a third Palestinian fatality, Mohammed Lafi, 18, later.

Tel Aviv Regime's police also fired live ammunition, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets at Palestinians protesting against the new measures, including the barring of Muslim men under the age of 50 from the holy site and the installation of metal detectors.

The protests come a week after a deadly shoot-out at the occupied East al-Quds compound.

Tel Aviv tightened its grip on the compound after two Israeli security officers were killed in the alleged attack by three Palestinians, who were killed by Israeli police following the violence.

The fresh rallies started after the Muslim Friday prayers, which took place around midday local time.

At the conclusion of the Isha evening prayers, clashes erupted again with Israeli forces firing stun grenades at the crowd.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said at least 377 protesters had been hurt, some suffering from tear gas inhalation.

Earlier in the day, police swarmed into Jerusalem's Arab neighbourhoods, particularly in and around the walled Old City where the shrine is located.

At least 3,000 Israeli police and border police units had been deployed to the area, according to a police spokesman.

Three Zionists were killed

Palestinian, in retaliatory attacks, have stabbed to death three Zionist settlers in a an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, hours after three Palestinians were killed by Israelis.

The three Israelis stabbed to death and a fourth who was wounded were from the fenced-in West Bank settlement of Neve Tsuf. Israeli media said the three dead were all members of the same family, two men aged 60 and 40 and a woman of 40.

Israel's security cabinet said that Israeli police would decide when to remove metal detectors and turnstiles installed at the compound last week - a disappointing statement to Palestinians who view the measures as collective punishment and an infringement on the status quo, which gives Muslims religious control over the compound and Jews the right to visit, but not pray there.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received recommendations from different sectors of Israel's security services on the metal detectors.

Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, said the barriers should be removed, while al-Quds police insisted they stay.

Palestinian member of the Knesset Mohammad Barakeh told a meeting of Palestinian leaders in al-Quds early on Friday that the security cabinet's decision is a "political game."

"The Israeli regime's [decision] of referring the matter to the police is a political game in order to absolve Netanyahu of any responsibility by implying that this is not a political issue, rather a security issue, but the truth is that this is a political decision."