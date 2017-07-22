Libya Burning: Domestic Conflict, Foreign Interventions, Terrorism

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 23 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments The US delays decision on lifting Sudan sanctions despite Khartoum concessions.

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 91 percent across the United States in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2016.

News

Lebanon, Hezbollah Flags Raised in Arsal Barrens, Al-Nusra Terrorists Surrender

Lebanon, Hezbollah Flags Raised in Arsal Barrens, Al-Nusra Terrorists Surrender

Hezbollah resistance fighers have raised Lebanon’s and the party’s flags over Dahr Al-Howe area in Arsal barrens after defeating al-Nusra Front terrorists.

Iraqi PM Says PMU Crucial in Country’s Security Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has praised the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) as the “integral” part of his country’s security system.

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol At least 170 suspected ISIS terrorists trained to deal with explosives are potentially aiming at terrorist attacks in Europe.

Iran Starts Producing Sayyad (Hunter) 3 Air Defense Missiles Iran has launched the mass production line of the domestically-developed Sayyad (Hunter) 3 air defense missile.

Cairo Court Sentences 28 to Death, 15 to Life in Prison An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced to death 28 people on alleged charge of killing the country’s top prosecutor in 2015.

EX-Saudi Crown Prince Dismissed over Addiction: Report Sources close to Saudi Royal family that the kingdom’s former crown prince was ousted because of his drug addiction.

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan A US air strike has killed on Friday at least 16 afghan police in southern province of Helmand.

Israeli Regime Crackdown on Palestinian Protesters Kills 3, Injures 100s At least three Palestinians were killed and hundreds more injured protesting against Israeli regime’s security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction Syria is demanding financial compensation from the US-led coalition which has been illegally bombarding civilian targets in the country.

Qatar’s Emir Issues Demands to End Dispute with Saudi-Led Regimes Qatar Emir says mutual respect for Qatar’s sovereignty and respectful dialogue are critical if the Saudi-led regime wish to resolve the ongoing crisis.

US Not Played Major Role in Mosul Victory: Iraqi Vice President Iraqi Vice President, says the victory over ISIS terrorists in Mosul was an achievement of the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Units, not of the US.

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America Philippines President Duterte opposed to the prospect of his visiting the White House, saying he would never go to the US, which he called a "lousy" country.

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen The United Nations has blamed a Saudi-led forces for a deadly air strike on civilians in Yemen this week, saying there were no military targets in the area hit.

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas The Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters have launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Iran Summons Kuwait’s Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires in Tehran for “some explanations” after the country ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave.

Nigeria in New Plot to Assassinate Sheikh Zakzaky: IMN The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has revealed a plot to assassinate the movement’s incarcerated leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

UAE Planned, Executed Hacking of Qatari Media Outlets Qatar’s Ministry of Interior say experts now have evidence showing that the cyber-attack on the country’s official media originated from the United Arab Emirates.

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia region.

Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad -Syrian President has stressed that the continued Iranian support has been one of the major reasons that helped Syria stand its ground in the face of terrorism.

Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestinian Hamas movement has called for holding an “emergency Arab and Islamic summit” to discuss the worrying developments in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Airstrike Kills 16 Police Officers in Southern Afghanistan

Libya Burning: Domestic Conflict, Foreign Interventions, Terrorism

Official Abuses, Surveillance of Activist Persist in Myanmar: UN Envoy

Cairo Court Sentences 28 to Death, 15 to Life in Prison

Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction

Qatar’s Emir Issues Demands to End Dispute with Saudi-Led Regimes

Iran Starts Producing Sayyad (Hunter) 3 Air Defense Missiles

EX-Saudi Crown Prince Dismissed over Addiction: Report

ISIS Trained Over 170 Suicide Terrorists for Europe: Interpol

Iraqi PM Says PMU Crucial in Country’s Security

Sudan Sanctions Case Reflects US Failure to Keep Commitments

Israeli Regime Crackdown on Palestinian Protesters Kills 3, Injures 100s

Lebanon, Hezbollah Flags Raised in Arsal Barrens, Al-Nusra Terrorists Surrender

Iraqi Forces Nab Most Vicious Female ISIS Terrorist in Mosul

Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC

Iran’s Parliament Designates US Forces, Spies as Terrorist Backers

Indian Forces Kill Four Pakistan Soldiers in Kashmir

Iran Attacks Pakistani Targets after Taking Cross-Border Fire from Terrorists

Muslims Refuse to Enter Al-Aqsa Protesting Israeli Security Measures

Majority of Britons Oppose Arms Sales to Saudi Regime: Poll

Children, Elderly Most Affected by Yemen’s Cholera Outbreak

Russia Examining Reports of ISIS Ringleader’s Death

India-China Tensions Rise over Disputed Himalayan Territory

Ruthless Saudi Crackdown Continues in Shiite Regions With US Green Light

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen

Turkey Sends More Troops to Qatar

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Denies US Claims of Cyber Espionage

Bin Salman Opening the Gates of Mecca to Israeli Regime: Activist

Saudi-Led Arab Regimes Issue Qatar with 13 Demands to End Blockade

Yemen Cholera Cases to Reach 300,000, Saudi Bombardments Continue

Turkish President Erdogan Opposes Kurdish State, Arming Kurds

Qatar Rejects Saudi-Led Demands terming them Unreasonable

Saudi-Led Regimes Hold Talks after Qatar Rejects Demands

Modi to Make Unprecedented Visit to Israel, Ignoring Indian Muslims

73 Killed in Terrorist Attacks across Pakistan

Saudi Regime Backed ISIS in Mosul, Iraq, Yemen: Reports

Saudi-Led Bloc Mulls More Sanctions on Qatar: UAE Envoy

Will Turkey-US Ties Survive Divisive Issue of Arming Kurds?

Iraqi Force Liberate Last ISIS Occupied Zones in Mosul’s Old City

Concerns over Saudi Biological Warfare as Yemen Cholera Cases Surpass 300,000

UN Urged to Probe UAE Torture Chambers in Yemen

In Focus

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Libya Burning: Domestic Conflict, Foreign Interventions, Terrorism

Saturday 22 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Libya Burning: Domestic Conflict, Foreign Interventions, Terrorism

An Armed Rebel Kicks a Ball near Gadhafi’s Bab al-Aziziya compound (23 August 2011)

Libyan parties fight each other while terrorism spreads and foreign sides seek shares from the country’s rich oil reserves.

Related Content

Libya: NATO’s Gift to ISIS

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- With its size of about 1.8 million square meters and a population of nearly 6 million, Libya is a resource-rich country that attracts attention of other energy-conscious countries.

The Libyans rose against the country’s former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 to protest the state’s lack of democratic structure, the ruler's authoritarianism, economic corruption, and very importantly a decline to distribute the wealth fairly. When the nation revolted against Gaddafi, it had clues from Egypt and Tunisia, where the people toppled despots.

Libya suffered from crisis as Gaddafi put down with an iron fist the protests that called him to leave power, and NATO intervened militarily under the United Nations Security Council’s resolution 1970 that cleared the way for military campaign in the uprising-hit nation. The Libyan ruler was finally overthrown and killed after 9 months. His death marked his regime’s end but the plight of Libya continued to date after six years of civil war that led to rise of separate ruling units in different parts of the country.

When Gaddafi forces crushed the rallies in the initial days, armed confrontation ensued. Civil encounter urged foreign intervention that was authorized by the UNSC resolution that offered support for the anti-regime rebels.

The NATO mission in Libya ranged from establishing a no-fly zone over the crisis-hit country to preventing Gaddafi jets from bombing the opposition-held areas to a bombing campaign that largely stripped the colonel of his air, sea, and ground forces and finally led to his government's collapse.

Gaddafi government was toppled, but questions remain about the measures of NATO during its campaign. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was tough in its bombardment and despite its ostensibly humanitarian intention of intervention, it heavily destroyed the country’s infrastructure. The coalition also failed to arrange for the post-war period by disregarding Libya’s internal potentials for further clashes and so contributed to further innocent people’s deaths and complicated conditions.

Gaddafi regime’s collapse brought about power vacuum as the country fell to the rebels who clashed over power. Tripoli, the capital, and Benghazi, a popular anti-Gaddafi protest city, after Gaddafi become the strongholds of two major opposite political camps. Several attempts to form a national unity government proved a failure. The country went to parliamentary elections twice, in 2011 and 2014, but failed to attract considerable voters, and so the political scene failed to see peaceful competition. Not surprisingly, apparently resorting to the front lines remained a desired option for various Libyan parties.

Here is a picture of how the status of the Libyan political forces looks like:

1. The Government of National Accord of Libya, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, was formed following an agreement reached between the Tobruk Parliament and the Tripoli-based General National Congress and has the UN and the US backing.

2. The Libyan National Army under command of army officer Khalifa Haftar is based in east of the country. The LNA so far declined to hold peace talks with the west-backed national unity government. The military leader so far tried to engage in strategic relations with the US and France. Russia supports the strongman in the face of terrorist groups in the country.

3. There are Islamist groups like Muslim Brotherhood and Fajr Libya militias that are supported by Turkey and Qatar.

4. ISIS for some time seized Sirte and Darnah port cities in eastern Libya, but is now being defeated as a Haftar-led campaign against it is underway.

Libya and political actors

Here is a list of domestic and foreign political actors that each has a share in the country’s politics.

1. Domestic actors: Gaddafi government’s remnants and loyalists, Muslim Brotherhood, seculars, Salafis, and radical groups. Multi-fronted conflict between these sides prevents them from agreeing an effective national unity government to curb the broadening crisis in the country.

2. Regional actors: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar each back sides in Libya by supplying arms when Gaddafi fell, mainly in quest of their own interests. Saudi Arabia, for instance, seeks to build a base for the Salafis in the Libyan society to help promote Salafi ideology. Others like Qatar and Turkey seek getting a toehold in the war-devastated country through strengthening Muslim Brotherhood there. Egypt, on the other side, wants radical Islamists to take the power instead of the Muslim Brotherhood, which it brands a terrorist group at home. Destructive role of these regional actors so far even compounded the difficulties and made the country head to partition.

3. Global actors: NATO, the US, the EU, Italy, and France are leading international sides of the Libyan crisis. Rich natural resources are main drives behind these parties' intervention in Libya. The US wants to break Libya in smaller states, a scheme that brings the country’s rich eastern oilfields under Washington's control. In fact, the West views Libyan crisis as an opportunity in terms of energy supply. Libya’s closeness to the Mediterranean makes it easy and faster to the West to transfer oil to its ports. This is advantage, according to the experts, was the main motivation for the West’s anti-Gaddafi campaign upon revolution eruption. During his presidential campaign Donald Trump admitted that the US and NATO were behind Libya’s chaos, adding that his country should do something to get rid of ISIS in Libya.

“You can make the case, if you look at Libya, look at what we did there — it's a mess”, Trump told NBC news.

2011 figures suggested that Libya with 47-billion barrels oil reserve is the ninth largest oil-rich nation.

Trump, talking to the Wall Street Journal in 2011, said that the US should support the Libyan rebels provided that they give it half of their oil. He added that even in old times the winners got the “spoils.”

Walid Phares, the US foreign policy advisor, earlier said that Trump supported the Libyan National Army, Haftar, and the elected parliament. All in all, Trump Libya policy's focus has so far been on containing the terrorists and backing the liberals of the Government of National Accord.

Many analysts argue that the Libyan crisis is a Western plot aided by the Arab countries and has no intention other than fully destroying the North African country. They assert that NATO members, especially France tore Libya down and helped the Israeli regime's influence expand across Africa, while the Arabs are still trapped in the West’s colonial plots.

What are current Libya challenges?

1. Refugee crisis is an essential challenge now for Libya. 3.5 million out of the 6 million Libyans are now displaced and seeking asylum in Europe for better living conditions.

2. Widespread terrorism crisis is another problem the war brought not only to Libya but also to the region and the world. This is a major threat to Europe now. ISIS branch in Libya declared existence in 2014. The Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala maintained that heavy blows to the terrorists in Syria and Iraq will push them to choose Libya as their backyard. A major part of Libya’s territories are now held by ISIS which is present in Tripoli, Benghazi, and Sirte.

3. Energy wealth of Libya is now a source of trouble as it draws global powers' intervention. Western powers are in a race for bigger share from the country’s oil.

4. Domestic divisions and low oil prices now risk Libya’s full financial collapse.

5. Another challenge is risks of partition that appears to be an American intention since its initial intervention, though smaller Libyan governing units contribute to terrorism spread that can make its way to Egypt and Tunisia, and even challenge the European security.

Now a host of Libyan sides, backed by foreign parties, fight each other for bigger share from power. They seek foreign support for an upper hand in the battle. Khalifa Haftar in early July visited the UAE and Russia to convince them to supply him with weapons as part of efforts to tighten grip on power in eastern Libya.

Growing internal conflicts, regional developments, rich oil reserves that account for half of Africa oil reserves, and proximity to the Mediterranean Sea add to risks of Libya partition amid Arab and Western game in the chaos-hit nation.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Libya Civil War Terrorism Foreign Intervention Haftar Campaign ISIS

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Six Killed, Hundreds Wounded as Israeli Regime Cracked Down on Palestinian Protesters
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters outside Al-Aqsa Mosque
Yemeni Forces Gather to Show Readiness in War against Saudi Army
Children Pulled Alive from the Rubble of Mosul
Six Killed, Hundreds Wounded as Israeli Regime Cracked Down on Palestinian Protesters

Six Killed, Hundreds Wounded as Israeli Regime Cracked Down on Palestinian Protesters

Philippines Army Advances on in Militant-held Areas of Marawi City
Clashes continue for second night at Al-Aqsa
Russian Mi-28 Choppers Strike ISIL Targets in Eastern Hama
Footage Shows Moment a Suicide Bomber Explode Near Iraqi Forces