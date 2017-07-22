Syria Demands Compensation from US-Led Coalition Over Infrastructure Destruction

Alwaght- Syria is demanding financial compensation from the US-led coalition, which has been illegally bombarding civilian targets in the country.

The Syrian "Government insists that these attacks must come to an end, and that the members of this illegitimate coalition must bear the political and legal responsibility for the destruction of infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic, including responsibility for compensation," the Permanent Mission of Syria to the United Nations said last week in letters addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council.

Stating that the ongoing US-led airstrikes, allegedly targeting terrorists, "continue to claim the lives of hundreds of innocent Syrian civilians," the letters stated that the bombings had led to a "near-total destruction" of homes and vital infrastructure, including the "utter destruction" of oil and gas facilities.

The attacks, along with US and EU-imposed economic restrictions on Syria "are impeding the maintenance of those economic facilities and jeopardizing the prospects for development and reconstruction" in the country, the letters said.

Syria gave an example of two recent cases where the coalition's jets destroyed oil and gas facilities. Damascus also said the May 27 bombardment of Hasu Albu Awf village in the Hasakah governorate, "completely" destroyed many homes and killed at least eight civilians, "most of them children."

Damascus' letters to the UN once again underlined that the American air campaign is being conducted in violation of international law, as it lacks any form of consent or authorization from the Syrian government.

Raqqa, known as the stronghold of ISIS, has been the main focus of the US operation in Syria, where Washington is guiding and supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

US trained terrorists wreaking havoc in Syria

Meanwhile, US Special Operations Forces Commander General Raymond Thomas has confirmed reports about the end of the CIA’s years-long covert program to arm and train terrorist groups in Syria.

General Thomas told a security forum in Colorado on Friday that the decision by the administration of President Donald Trump was not intended to please Russia, which has been running a military campaign against terrorist groups in Syria since 2015.

“At least from what I know about that program and the decision to end it, absolutely not a sop to the Russians,” Thomas said at the Aspen Security Forum. “It was, I think, based on an assessment of the nature of the program, what we’re trying to accomplish, the viability going forward ... tough, tough decision.”

According to a report by The Washington Post, Trump had decided to end the program a month ago in an alleged attempt to curry favor with Moscow.

The CIA program began in 2013 as part of the efforts by the administration of former President Barack Obama to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad but produced no tangible results.