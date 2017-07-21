UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen

Alwaght-The United Nations has blamed a Saudi-led forces for a deadly air strike on civilians in Yemen this week, saying there were no military targets in the area hit.

The UN human rights office said on Friday that the strikes hit three families who were staying in a makeshift straw house after being displaced from their homes three months ago by fighting.

The attack on Tuesday in the Mawza district of the southwestern province of Taiz killed at least 20 people, including four children, according to residents.

The office said in a statement that the strike was carried out by "Arab Coalition Forces", referring to the Saudi-led alliance engaged in an illegal aggression on Yemen.

"There do not appear to have been any military objectives anywhere in the immediate vicinity of the destroyed house," it added.

The Saudi-led coalition has faced repeated criticism over civilian casualties in Yemen.

The United Nations called for a "comprehensive and impartial investigation" into the latest incident.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it was “shocked and saddened” by the deaths in the Mawza district, where civilians had been displaced by intensified hostilities in the nearby port of Mocha.

“Nowhere in Yemen is safe for civilians,” said UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo.

“Each of Yemen's mainland governorates is affected by conflict and tens of thousands have been killed and injured.

International rights groups have blamed the Saudi-led coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals, mosques and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its bloody aggression on Yemen in support of fugitive President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in 2015.

Western countries especially the US and Britain are among key suppliers of weapons used by the Saudi regime to commit atrocities and war crimes in Yemen. These countries continue to back the Saudi regime despite opposition by citizens and human rights groups.

Saudi Arabia backed by the US and some despotic regional regimes launched the deadly campaign against Yemen in March 2015 to push back the popular Ansarullah movement from Sana’a and to bring back to power Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Yemen's president who has resigned and is a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The brutal aggression has so far claimed the lives of over 13,000 Yemenis mostly civilians including women and children. Additionally, a devastating cholera outbreak is ravaging the country with more than 330,000 suspected cases and 1,759 deaths reported between 27 April and 13 July in Yemen while daily bombardments by Saudi regime continue.