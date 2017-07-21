Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Alwaght- Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces across the globe.

Moscow’s new naval doctrine says the quest for global domination in the world’s oceans as well as the global strike concept by the US and its allies puts international stability at risk and poses a direct military threat to Russia.

Russia will strive to see its Navy world second in combat capabilities, say the Fundamentals of Russia’s State Naval Policy Through 2030 approved by President Vladimir Putin’s decree on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation will not allow overwhelming superiority of foreign countries’ navies over its Navy and will aspire to ensure a second world rank in combat capabilities," says the document.

During times of peace and in the wake of an immediate threat or aggression, the Russian Navy should be capable of preventing any pressure and aggression against Russia and its allies both in oceanic and maritime routes and of deploying forces (troops) promptly and secretly in remote areas of the World Ocean. During a war, the Navy should be capable of inflicting unacceptable damage to the adversary with the aim to coerce them into halting hostilities under conditions that secure Russia’s national interests.

US poses direct threat to Russia’s security

The Russian Navy is a major effective instrument of strategic containment, including against the US ‘global strike’ concept that poses a direct threat to international and Russia’s security, according to the document.

The document notes that the role of armed forces in the struggle for leadership in the oceanic and sea directions increases in the 21st century and "the navies of world powers are able with their actions from the sea to change the course of the armed struggle and the war outcome as a whole."

"A confirmation of this is the ‘global strike’ concept, which has been developed by the United States and which poses a new challenge to international security and directly threatens the military security of the Russian Federation.”

The document stresses that the Russian Navy is "one of the most effective instruments of strategic (nuclear and conventional) containment, including of the prevention of a ‘global strike.’"

US Navy plan to counter Russia, China

Meanwhile, the US Navy early last year released a new plan to keep the sea service ahead of its Russian and Chinese rivals. Elaborating on the plan, Adm. John Richardson, chief of US naval operations said, “Russia and China both have advanced their military capabilities to act as global powers. Their goals are backed by a growing arsenal of high-end warfighting capabilities, many of which are focused specifically on our vulnerabilities and are increasingly designed from the ground up to leverage the maritime, technological and information systems.”

Russia, China joint naval drills

In a related development, the navies of Russia and China are holding a joint exercise in the Baltic Sea which will send a clear political signal to the West especially the US. The drills which being held between July 21-28 will see Russian and Chinese navies holding the first stage of the Joint Sea 2017 exercise in the Baltic Sea.

The drills will involve nearly ten ships of different classes, over ten aircraft and helicopters of both the Russian and Chinese naval forces.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance coordination between the two powerful navies in countering maritime threats, to practice joint activities and to promote naval cooperation.