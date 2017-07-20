Nigeria in New Plot to Assassinate Sheikh Zakzaky: IMN

Alwaght- The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has revealed a plot to assassinate the movement's incarcerated leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

In a statement, the movement stated that this latest plot, as disclosed to us by a reliable source, is a fresh attempt to assassinate Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who is currently in illegal detention in clear contempt of court judgment. INM spokesman Ibrahim Musa said after the assassination, security forces plan to carry out simultaneous attack on members of IMN in several cities of Northern Nigeria.

He said according to the evil scheme, the operation against IMN will start immediately after a crucial and highly important "national announcement" is made in the next coming days or possibly weeks. The INM official said those who hatched the plan hope to cash on the political uncertainty they hope the national announcement will generate to finish off their genocidal plans they started years back that culminated in the December 2015 attacks.

"By carrying out their evil plan of killing our leader and spilling the blood of innocent civilians, they hope to exterminate the Movement once and for all" he added.

The statement added that troops have been strategically and massively stationed in the major cities this operation will be carried out; waiting for the day the "special announcement" will be made, so that they carry out the killing of innocent lives.

INM also urged the international community to prevail upon the Nigerian government to call its security agents to order, who it seems are still not satisfied with the over a thousand souls they massacred in Zaria in December, 2015.

"Assassination of our leader Sheikh Zakzaky and the murder of members of IMN, will in no way benefit Nigeria and Nigerians. We therefore urge them to urgently terminate this genocidal scheme", added Musa.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria also said it will remain committed to the peaceful ways of getting justice done to the victims of Zaria massacre carried out by the Army in Zaria. "We will therefore reiterate our demand for the immediate release of our Leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky as directed by a federal high court Abuja", the spokesman added

He pointed out that people of goodwill not only in Nigeria, but the world over, are concerned on the fate of the Sheikh who is clocking 600 days in unjustifiable detention. "We want him free now, including his wife and several members of IMN in detention since the Zaria genocide," the statement concluded.

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife have been detained by Nigerian security agencies since a deadly military assault against the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in December 2015.

During that attack in Zaria over 1,000 civilians were killed in a brutal crackdown by Nigerian troops.