US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 22 July 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 91 percent across the United States in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2016.

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC A top Iranian commander has warned the US against the “big risk” of imposing terrorism-related sanctions on the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

News

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Iraqi Vice President, says the victory over ISIS terrorists in Mosul was an achievement of the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Units, not of the US.

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America Philippines President Duterte opposed to the prospect of his visiting the White House, saying he would never go to the US, which he called a "lousy" country.

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen The United Nations has blamed a Saudi-led forces for a deadly air strike on civilians in Yemen this week, saying there were no military targets in the area hit.

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas The Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters have launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Iran Summons Kuwait’s Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires in Tehran for “some explanations” after the country ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave.

Nigeria in New Plot to Assassinate Sheikh Zakzaky: IMN The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has revealed a plot to assassinate the movement’s incarcerated leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

UAE Planned, Executed Hacking of Qatari Media Outlets Qatar’s Ministry of Interior say experts now have evidence showing that the cyber-attack on the country’s official media originated from the United Arab Emirates.

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia region.

Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad -Syrian President has stressed that the continued Iranian support has been one of the major reasons that helped Syria stand its ground in the face of terrorism.

Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestinian Hamas movement has called for holding an “emergency Arab and Islamic summit” to discuss the worrying developments in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Fresh Details Emerge on Saudi Arabia Palace Coup Fresh details have emerged on the palace coup in Saudi Arabia that led to the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Saudi Warplanes Killed 20 Civilians Including Women, Children in Yemen: UN At least 20 civilians have been killed in an air strike by Saudi warplanes while attempting to escape Yemen, according to the UN and witnesses.

Imposing Sanctions on IRGC to Result in Dire Consequence for US: Cmdr. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says any move by the US to designate the force as a terrorist organization will have dire consequence.

Russia’s Senate Ratifies Deployment of Air Force to Syria The Russian Senators ratified on Wednesday a protocol to an agreement with Syria on the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces aviation group in Syria.

Pakistani Senators Object Country’s Ex-Army Chief Heading Saudi Alliance Pakistani Senators have raised objections over the role of former army chief Raheel Sharif in a Saudi-led military alliance which is yet to take formal shape.

Gunmen Kill Members of Shiite Family in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Alwaght - Four Shiites were killed in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, in what police suspect was a sectarian attack.

Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib Fierce infighting broke out between terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib Province after a ceasefire between the previously allied factions proved short-lived.

Germany, Amnesty Slam Turkey’s Detention of Rights Activists Turkey’s detention of six human rights activists triggered condemnation of Amnesty International as well as Germany.

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen The Saudi regime leading an aggression on Yemen has blocked a UN flight carrying aid agency staff from travelling to the capital Sanaa.

Iran’s Parliament Designates US Forces, Spies as Terrorist Backers Iran’s Parliament has unanimously passed a bill, which designates US military forces and spy agencies as supporters of terrorist groups in the West Asia region.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Oil-dependent Saudi Economy Grappling with Deficit

Iran Summons Kuwait’s Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Jordan’s Policy on Syrian Crisis

Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians Al-Aqsa Mosque Protests

Western Countries Betrayed Turkey by Backing Terrorists: Erdogan

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen

US Allies Support ISIS, Al-Qaeda Terror Groups: Iran’s FM

Iran Slams Trump, Says US Source of Turmoil

Iraqi Forces Nab Most Vicious Female ISIS Terrorist in Mosul

UAE Hacked Qatari Govt. Websites Sparking Persian Gulf Crisis: Report

9/11 Survivors Urge UK’s May Release Saudi Arabia Terror Report

Syrian Forces Retake Villages, Oil Fields Occupied by ISIS

Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib

Indian Forces Kill Four Pakistan Soldiers in Kashmir

Children, Elderly Most Affected by Yemen’s Cholera Outbreak

White Helmets Proxy to Defame Syrian Govt: Russia

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC

CIA Carried Out 9/11 Attacks: Ex-Agent

France Urges Lifting Saudi-Led Sanctions on Qatari Nationals

Qatar’s Military Ready for Possible Saudi-Led Aggression: Defense Minister

Saudi-Led Arab Regimes Issue Qatar with 13 Demands to End Blockade

Bin Salman Opening the Gates of Mecca to Israeli Regime: Activist

Will ISIS Termination Mark Crisis End in West Asia?

Russia’s Kaspersky Lab Denies US Claims of Cyber Espionage

Iran’s Missiles Used in Syria Anti-ISIS Strike Displayed at Tehran Quds Day Rally

Yemen Cholera Cases to Reach 300,000, Saudi Bombardments Continue

Yemen Cholera Toll Hits 1,500, Saudi-Led Aggression Continues

Turkish President Erdogan Opposes Kurdish State, Arming Kurds

Qatar Rejects Saudi-Led Demands terming them Unreasonable

UN Urged to Probe UAE Torture Chambers in Yemen

Iran’s Leader Highlights Importance of International Quds Day

Saudi Traitors, Hypocrites Can’t Liberate Al Quds: Sayyed Nasrallah

Erdogan Says Turkey will not Surrender Regional Plots

Germany Declines Erdogan’s Request to Address Turkish Citizens

In Focus

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader

Thursday 20 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia (Middle East) region.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech from the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa’ada on Thursday afternoon, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi adding that the United States seeks to deal blows to regional nations in the name of fight against terror.

While condemning the so-called war on terror by the US, al-Houthi added that Washington is determined to target those who are fighting to break Washington’s hegemony in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere in the region.

The Ansarulla leader noted that the US ordered certain regional states, particularly Saudi Arabia, to launch an aggression against Yemen when the al-Qaeda terror group was on its last breath.

Even though all regional wars, seditious moves and crises are in line with US and Israeli interests, Washington pretends as if it has had no role in their emergence,” Houthi commented.

The Ansarullah leader also warned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about the repercussions of the ongoing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, mainly increased Israeli security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), stressing that their efforts to normalize diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime will grant more credibility to Zionists.

He further pointed to the US plots to partition Yemen and Syria, warning that other regional countries will fall prey in case the destructive plots go as planned.

The mercenary regimes that are helping the US in such schemes will eventually receive a stinging slap from Washington itself,” he emphasized.

The Ansarullah leader also condemned US plans to dominate Yemen, and its interference in the domestic affairs of the crisis-hit Arabic country. He stressed that the Yemeni nation will not stand silent in the face any act of aggression.

Al-Houthi urged all Yemenis to remain vigilant and stand united against conspiracies.

He said US Secretary of Defense James Mattis is determined to intensify Yemen’s conflict, stressing that the number one priority of his movement is now to fight enemies, and prevent division.

Saudi Arabia backed by the US and some despotic regional regimes launched the deadly campaign against Yemen in March 2015 to push back the popular Ansarullah movement from Sana’a and to bring back to power Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Yemen's president who has resigned and is a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The brutal aggression has so far claimed the lives of over 13,000 Yemenis mostly civilians including women and children. The Saudi military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, markets schools, mosques and factories.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Ansarullah Abdul-Malik al-Houthi Saudi Arabi Plot West Asia US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters outside Al-Aqsa Mosque
Yemeni Forces Gather to Show Readiness in War against Saudi Army
Children Pulled Alive from the Rubble of Mosul
life in Syrian war zones
Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters outside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters outside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Philippines Army Advances on in Militant-held Areas of Marawi City
Clashes continue for second night at Al-Aqsa
Russian Mi-28 Choppers Strike ISIL Targets in Eastern Hama
Footage Shows Moment a Suicide Bomber Explode Near Iraqi Forces