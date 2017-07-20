US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader

Alwaght- Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia (Middle East) region.

Addressing his supporters via a televised speech from the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa’ada on Thursday afternoon, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi adding that the United States seeks to deal blows to regional nations in the name of fight against terror.

While condemning the so-called war on terror by the US, al-Houthi added that Washington is determined to target those who are fighting to break Washington’s hegemony in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere in the region.

The Ansarulla leader noted that the US ordered certain regional states, particularly Saudi Arabia, to launch an aggression against Yemen when the al-Qaeda terror group was on its last breath.

“Even though all regional wars, seditious moves and crises are in line with US and Israeli interests, Washington pretends as if it has had no role in their emergence,” Houthi commented.

The Ansarullah leader also warned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about the repercussions of the ongoing developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, mainly increased Israeli security measures at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem), stressing that their efforts to normalize diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime will grant more credibility to Zionists.

He further pointed to the US plots to partition Yemen and Syria, warning that other regional countries will fall prey in case the destructive plots go as planned.

“The mercenary regimes that are helping the US in such schemes will eventually receive a stinging slap from Washington itself,” he emphasized.

The Ansarullah leader also condemned US plans to dominate Yemen, and its interference in the domestic affairs of the crisis-hit Arabic country. He stressed that the Yemeni nation will not stand silent in the face any act of aggression.

Al-Houthi urged all Yemenis to remain vigilant and stand united against conspiracies.

He said US Secretary of Defense James Mattis is determined to intensify Yemen’s conflict, stressing that the number one priority of his movement is now to fight enemies, and prevent division.

Saudi Arabia backed by the US and some despotic regional regimes launched the deadly campaign against Yemen in March 2015 to push back the popular Ansarullah movement from Sana’a and to bring back to power Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Yemen's president who has resigned and is a staunch ally of Riyadh.

The brutal aggression has so far claimed the lives of over 13,000 Yemenis mostly civilians including women and children. The Saudi military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, markets schools, mosques and factories.