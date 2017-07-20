Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad

Alwaght- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has stressed that the continued Iranian support has been one of the major reasons that helped Syria stand its ground in the face of terrorism.

President al-Assad made the remarks on Thursday in Damascus when he met Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs. The Syrian president highlighted the strategic ties binding Damascus and Tehran and the permanent coordination between both sides in the various fields.

The latest regional and international developments were discussed during the meeting, and Jaberi Ansari reviewed Iran’s position regarding the accelerating developments witnessed in the region recently, expressing hope that these developments would be to the interest of establishing stability in the region and ending the war in Syria.

President al-Assad, for his part, stressed that one of the most important factors that have contributed to these developments is the continuous and accelerating victories that have been achieved lately in the course of the war against terrorism in Syria.

Every achievement made by the Syrian Arab army and its allies in this war will have more positive implications, despite some countries’ insistence on continuing to use terrorism as a tool to achieve narrow political goals, that have caused instability in the region and loss of security for its people, the President said.

Jaberi Ansari affirmed that Iran’s position in this regard is firm and principled, and that Tehran will continue to provide everything that could contribute to consolidating the Syrians’ resilience until they can achieve final victory over terrorism and peace and stability prevail in Syria again.

The senior Iranian official held separate talks on Wednesday with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis , Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem and his deputy, Faisal Mekdad.

During his talks with Muallem, Jaberi Ansari said Iran would keep up its support for the Syrian nation in all areas, including anti-terror battles, until the restoration of peace to the country, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported.

The senior Iranian official further highlighted the importance of Iranian-Syrian-Russian coordination in efforts to achieve a political solution to the Syria crisis.

Muallem, in turn, thanked Iran for standing by his country and said the Syrian army, in cooperation with the allies and friends, will continue its fight against terrorism in parallel with the efforts on the diplomatic stage.

The Syrian minister also said any solution to the conflict in Syria should respect the Arab state’s “sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.”