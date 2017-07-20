Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has called for holding an “emergency Arab and Islamic summit” to discuss the worrying development in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaking on Wednesday night, Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniya also called for mass protests throughout Arab and Islamic countries on Friday over Israeli practices at al-Aqsa.

Haniya stressed the urgent need for an immediate and effective action in defense of the first Qibla and the third holiest site in Islam.

He also called on Arab and Islamic countries to bear their responsibilities and to hold an emergency summit in order “to confront the Israeli aggression and terrorism at al-Aqsa.”

Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) has witnessed escalated tensions since last Friday when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu banned the entry of Palestinian worshipers into al-Aqsa Mosque. Meanwhile, Palestinian calls were voiced for a day of rage on Friday.

Meanwhile as tensions have continued to rise in occupied al-Quds after Israeli regime authorities implemented security measures at gates of al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip participated in a “Day of Rage” on Wednesday to express their rejection to Israeli regime policies at the holy site, while clashes broke out during several marches after Israeli forces attempted to suppress the actions.

Meanwhile, clashes and civil disobedience campaigns have been ongoing in and around the Old City of al-Quds, with Palestinians continuing to protest after the Israeli regime installed metal detectors at the gates of al-Aqsa on Sunday in response to a deadly shoot-out at the compound two days prior.

Following Israel’s occupation of East al-Quds in 1967, Israel has maintained a compromise with the Islamic trust that controls the al-Aqsa Mosque compound to not allow non-Muslim prayers in the area. However, non-Muslims are permitted to visit the site during designated times.

Palestinians have long feared that Israel has been attempting to shake up the status quo at the holy site, in the shape of routine Zionist incursions on the site and right-wing Zionist calls to demolish the mosque and replace it with a third Jewish temple.