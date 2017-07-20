Oil-dependent Saudi Economy Grappling with Deficit

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 91 percent across the United States in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2016.

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC A top Iranian commander has warned the US against the “big risk” of imposing terrorism-related sanctions on the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Iraqi Vice President, says the victory over ISIS terrorists in Mosul was an achievement of the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Units, not of the US.

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America Philippines President Duterte opposed to the prospect of his visiting the White House, saying he would never go to the US, which he called a "lousy" country.

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen The United Nations has blamed a Saudi-led forces for a deadly air strike on civilians in Yemen this week, saying there were no military targets in the area hit.

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas The Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters have launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Iran Summons Kuwait’s Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires in Tehran for “some explanations” after the country ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave.

Nigeria in New Plot to Assassinate Sheikh Zakzaky: IMN The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has revealed a plot to assassinate the movement’s incarcerated leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

UAE Planned, Executed Hacking of Qatari Media Outlets Qatar’s Ministry of Interior say experts now have evidence showing that the cyber-attack on the country’s official media originated from the United Arab Emirates.

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia region.

Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad -Syrian President has stressed that the continued Iranian support has been one of the major reasons that helped Syria stand its ground in the face of terrorism.

Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestinian Hamas movement has called for holding an “emergency Arab and Islamic summit” to discuss the worrying developments in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Fresh Details Emerge on Saudi Arabia Palace Coup Fresh details have emerged on the palace coup in Saudi Arabia that led to the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Saudi Warplanes Killed 20 Civilians Including Women, Children in Yemen: UN At least 20 civilians have been killed in an air strike by Saudi warplanes while attempting to escape Yemen, according to the UN and witnesses.

Imposing Sanctions on IRGC to Result in Dire Consequence for US: Cmdr. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says any move by the US to designate the force as a terrorist organization will have dire consequence.

Russia’s Senate Ratifies Deployment of Air Force to Syria The Russian Senators ratified on Wednesday a protocol to an agreement with Syria on the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces aviation group in Syria.

Pakistani Senators Object Country’s Ex-Army Chief Heading Saudi Alliance Pakistani Senators have raised objections over the role of former army chief Raheel Sharif in a Saudi-led military alliance which is yet to take formal shape.

Gunmen Kill Members of Shiite Family in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Alwaght - Four Shiites were killed in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, in what police suspect was a sectarian attack.

Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib Fierce infighting broke out between terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib Province after a ceasefire between the previously allied factions proved short-lived.

Germany, Amnesty Slam Turkey’s Detention of Rights Activists Turkey’s detention of six human rights activists triggered condemnation of Amnesty International as well as Germany.

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen The Saudi regime leading an aggression on Yemen has blocked a UN flight carrying aid agency staff from travelling to the capital Sanaa.

Iran’s Parliament Designates US Forces, Spies as Terrorist Backers Iran’s Parliament has unanimously passed a bill, which designates US military forces and spy agencies as supporters of terrorist groups in the West Asia region.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Vision-2025 of Saudi Arabia, Challenges Ahead

Alwaght- The proven oil reserves in Saudi Arabia are the second largest in the world and the Persian Gulf country stand as the world’s biggest oil exporter. In recent years, the kingdom worked on expanding its non-oil exports, but oil remains main source of income of the state.

The economy and budget rely highly on oil revenues. Figures published by various rating agencies suggest that oil accounts for 90 percent of the Saudi exports and the state income relies by 70 percent on crude production. The strong point of the Saudi economy in comparison to regional economies like Iran is its foreign reserves that are available at any time. Still, the kingdom’s economy remains bearing the brunt of oil prices fall and the resultant challenges.  

Recent report issued by Saudi oil ministry shows that Riyadh will keep its oil production between 10 and 11 million barrels per day in 2017. In past three years, reduced oil production considerably cut Saudi Arabia incomes but recent global arrangements restored calm to the oil market amid production levels stability.

In 2017, oil revenues will see improvement. Mohamad al-Qahtani, a senior official of the Saudi oil giant Aramco, recently told the media that new terminal launching will add to the kingdom’s output, pushing it to move from present 11 million barrels to 15 million per day. He further said that output increase is encouraged by rising demand. He, additionally, expected $128 billion worth of oil sales in 2017 in comparison to $87 billion in 2016.

Three years after King Salman’s ascension to the throne, Saudi Arabia is still grappling with sagging oil prices. Government figures show that 2016 oil sales contracts dropped by 40 percent compared to 2015. This means continued economic hardship. But experts link the economic troubles also to Saudi intervention in Syria, Yemen, and Bahrain which forces up its spending. Upon assumption of power, King Salman in 2015 unleashed a torrent of money to ordinary Saudis and bonuses to the state employees. The giveaway cost him over $36 billion, adding new burden to the oil-dependent economy, according to the economists.

Saudi Arabia has been dealing with an array of hardships during the past four years of oil prices dropping. Contractors have declined to pay in time their employees, many companies laid off many workers, and unemployment rose. The government introduced austerity measures to the economy and cut its employees' salaries.

According to Jones Lang LaSalle, an American real estate investment company, the austerity cut the purchasing power of the Saudi citizens in the housing sector. Saudis were top on the list of the region’s wealthy people two years ago, but now their economic conditions deteriorated. The government has spent big money to solve their housing problems, but bureaucracy stands as a firm hurdle ahead of success of the government’s real estate policies. After burning through its huge reserves in 2015, Saudi Arabia ended up borrowing $17.5 in its first international bond issue in October 2016.

Challenges in numbers

Very recent figures show that Saudi Arabia has yet to recover from the economic troubles hit it for four years. Mohamad al-Tuwaijri, the deputy finance minister, declare cutting the deficit by half in 2017 due to fall in the government spending, but he said it was yet high.

The deficit slashed to 297 billion Saudi rials ($79 billion) in 2016 from the 367 billion ($97 billion) in 2015. The state budget predicted more reduction of the deficit possibly to 198 billion Saudi rials ($52.7), equal to 8 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Production, as optimism about oil prices rise and non-oil exports grows.

The 2017 budget also foresees 890 billion Saudi rials ($237.2) for the government expenses while 692 billion Saudi rials ($ 184.4) income is expected. A report by central bank notes that the foreign reserves dropped by 13 percent in 2016 to $536.4 billion from the $616.4 billion in 2015.

Low oil prices have always been challenging to the oil-dependent economies. The regional countries have been affected by these challenges in past four years. In this list, Saudi Arabia had a special place due to its large share in oil market.

Amid ongoing troubles, Mohammad bin Salman's installation to the post of crown prince, which solidifies his power and paves the way for his replacement with his aging father as a king, prompted new concerns. He is expected to introduce tighter austerity measures while oil incomes are cut by half. The economists argue that the citizens are accustomed to the government subsidies and other financial support forms and any sudden spending cuts unleash despair across the country.

However, Saudi Arabia argues that spending cuts in past year have proven constructive and yielded the desired results but it still insists that it needs to reduce reliance on oil incomes to tackle similar difficulties in the future.

International researches recommend that Saudi Arabia find a remedy to its budget deficit, otherwise, as Brnestein Institute puts it, the kingdom needs $80 per barrel to soften the deficit by 2020. The International Monetary Fund, on the other side, maintained that Saudi leaders risk draining their financial assets in five years if they fail unveil stricter austerity policies and in a broader time reform the economy.

Saudi Arabia Oil Exporter Economic Crisis Yemen War Austerity Measures

