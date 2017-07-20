Fresh Details Emerge on Saudi Arabia Palace Coup

Alwaght- Fresh details have emerged on the palace coup in Saudi Arabia that led to the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

According to media reports, one night in June bin Nayef was summoned to a palace in Mecca, held against his will and pressured for hours to give up his claim to the throne. Eventually he conceded and immediately King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s 32-year-old son, Mohammed bin Salman was appointed the next in line to the throne of the tribal kingdom.

According to Reuters, Bin Nayef was forced to step aside because his judgment was allegedly clouded by his addiction to painkilling drugs.

"The king came to meet MbN and they were alone in the room. He told him: 'I want you to step down, you didn't listen to the advice to get treatment for your addiction which dangerously affects your decisions'," a source close to bin Nayef said, using MbN as an acronym to reference the former crown prince.

The new details about the extraordinary meeting between the king and bin Nayef that touched off the de facto palace coup help to explain the events that are reshaping the leadership of the world's biggest oil exporting nation.

Three royal insiders, four Arab officials with links to the ruling house of Saud, and diplomats in the region, told Reuters that bin Nayef was surprised to be ordered to step aside.

"It was a big shock to MbN," said a Saudi political source close to bin Nayef. "It was a coup. He wasn't prepared."

The sources said bin Nayef did not expect to be usurped by the often impulsive Mohammed bin Salman, whom he considered to have made a number of policy blunders, such as his handling of the Yemen conflict and cutting financial benefits to civil servants.

The high-stakes power grab has placed sweeping powers in the hands of the 32-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, and appears designed to speed his accession to the throne.

The rivalry between the princes began in 2015, when King Salman ascended the throne and bestowed tremendous power on his favorite son.

Mohammed bin Salman was named deputy crown prince, or second in line to become king, as well as defense minister; put in charge of a powerful economic council; and given oversight of the state oil monopoly, Saudi Aramco.

Last month former American officials and Saudis close to Saudi royal family revealed Mohammed bin Nayef has been barred from leaving the country and confined to his palace in the coastal city of Jeddah following the palace coup.