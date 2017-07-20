Jordan’s Policy on Syrian Crisis

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 91 percent across the United States in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2016.

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC A top Iranian commander has warned the US against the “big risk” of imposing terrorism-related sanctions on the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Iraqi Vice President, says the victory over ISIS terrorists in Mosul was an achievement of the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Units, not of the US.

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America Philippines President Duterte opposed to the prospect of his visiting the White House, saying he would never go to the US, which he called a "lousy" country.

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen The United Nations has blamed a Saudi-led forces for a deadly air strike on civilians in Yemen this week, saying there were no military targets in the area hit.

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas The Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters have launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Iran Summons Kuwait’s Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires in Tehran for “some explanations” after the country ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave.

Nigeria in New Plot to Assassinate Sheikh Zakzaky: IMN The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has revealed a plot to assassinate the movement’s incarcerated leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

UAE Planned, Executed Hacking of Qatari Media Outlets Qatar’s Ministry of Interior say experts now have evidence showing that the cyber-attack on the country’s official media originated from the United Arab Emirates.

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia region.

Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad -Syrian President has stressed that the continued Iranian support has been one of the major reasons that helped Syria stand its ground in the face of terrorism.

Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestinian Hamas movement has called for holding an “emergency Arab and Islamic summit” to discuss the worrying developments in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Fresh Details Emerge on Saudi Arabia Palace Coup Fresh details have emerged on the palace coup in Saudi Arabia that led to the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Saudi Warplanes Killed 20 Civilians Including Women, Children in Yemen: UN At least 20 civilians have been killed in an air strike by Saudi warplanes while attempting to escape Yemen, according to the UN and witnesses.

Imposing Sanctions on IRGC to Result in Dire Consequence for US: Cmdr. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says any move by the US to designate the force as a terrorist organization will have dire consequence.

Russia’s Senate Ratifies Deployment of Air Force to Syria The Russian Senators ratified on Wednesday a protocol to an agreement with Syria on the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces aviation group in Syria.

Pakistani Senators Object Country’s Ex-Army Chief Heading Saudi Alliance Pakistani Senators have raised objections over the role of former army chief Raheel Sharif in a Saudi-led military alliance which is yet to take formal shape.

Gunmen Kill Members of Shiite Family in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Alwaght - Four Shiites were killed in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, in what police suspect was a sectarian attack.

Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib Fierce infighting broke out between terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib Province after a ceasefire between the previously allied factions proved short-lived.

Germany, Amnesty Slam Turkey’s Detention of Rights Activists Turkey’s detention of six human rights activists triggered condemnation of Amnesty International as well as Germany.

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen The Saudi regime leading an aggression on Yemen has blocked a UN flight carrying aid agency staff from travelling to the capital Sanaa.

Iran’s Parliament Designates US Forces, Spies as Terrorist Backers Iran’s Parliament has unanimously passed a bill, which designates US military forces and spy agencies as supporters of terrorist groups in the West Asia region.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Jordan's Policy on Syrian Crisis

Jordan's Policy on Syrian Crisis

Alwaght- When the Ottoman Empire collapsed in early 20th century and Sykes-Picot agreement ensued, Jordan went under rule of the Britain. And later, the British leaders gave the rule of Jordan and Iraq to sons of Sharif Hussein bin Ali of Hijaz after London declined to fulfil its promise about allowing their father to form a united Arab government. In fact, Jordan was never formed independently, and its being a state was a British decision that sought establishing small and ineffective political units in West Asia in the years that followed the First World War.

Jordan's foreign policy is mainly influenced by three factors of history, geographical position, and the economy. Jordan adjusts its foreign policy decisions with the Western interests as it owes its formation to the colonial Britain in a very short time without undergoing crucial political developments at home, and more importantly as it seeks the West’s security covering.

Jordan is now unquestionably an ally of the US that took Britain’s position as West’s leader in the region following the Second World War. Being a landlocked state with long borders with the occupied Palestine on the one hand and being neighbor of the crisis-hit Syria and Iraq on the other hand make Amman leaders have a special foreign policy status: they hold friendly relations with the Israeli regime, fearing of crisis spillover into their country from the neighboring countries, heavily insist on securitized foreign policy.

Lacking energy reserves and industries make the Jordanian economy highly dependent on the financial and military aids offered by Amman's international and regional allies. This support by itself makes Jordan susceptible to foreign influence especially when it comes to taking stances on the ongoing regional crises.

When the Syrian crisis erupted in 2011, Jordan’s alliance with the US and Saudi Arabia pushed Amman to naturally join Washington and Riyadh's calls for Syrian President Basher al-Assad to step down. But when the crisis lingered in Syria, Jordan faced two challenges: First, refugees inflow that put heavy pressures on the already-troubled Jordanian economy. Jordan leaders could relatively tackle the influx of over 1 million Syrian refugees only with support from foreign parties. Second, presence of terrorist groups just next door and recruitment of Jordan youth who could pose threats to their own country once the Syrian war ends and they return home. The extremists' return can seriously destabilize the relatively stable Jordan.

Jordan leaders insist that they are neutral about the Syrian conflict but media reports frequently talk about Saudi arms sent to the opposition fighters battling the Syrian government through the Jordanian borders. Additionally, Jordan is home to a military base used by American and Saudi intelligence forces who supervise training and dispatching opposition militants to Syrian battlegrounds. However, Amman is not sure that Syrian future will go as it wishes, and Assad appears to be able to weather opponents' pressures to leave the power. Imagination of Assad’s stay pushes the Jordanian officials to hide their contribution to the Western-Arab camp against Damascus, and their participation in the US-led international anti-ISIS military coalition is symbolic and is meant to show off Amman’s support to its backers' campaign.

The Syrian forces recently made new gains as they pushed towards the borders with Jordan. Jordan’s intelligence service, in response, stepped up cooperation with Saudi Arabia to facilitate opposition counterattacks aimed at saving the balance of power and curbing more progresses by Damascus and its allies. Amman-Riyadh collaboration intensified as much as Syrian army added to its grounds around borders with Jordan.

Recent Syrian army’s development on the shared borders in eastern Damascus and As-Suwayda cut the arms supply lines to the militants in Eastern Ghouta in Damascus outskirts, apparently tipping the scales in favor of the Syrian government.

Elsewhere in southeastern Syria, government forces, backed by allies, are heading to Al-Tanf region which includes a border crossing with the same name. Al-Tanf is on a border triangle that links Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. The US repeatedly warned the advancing forces to keep away from the border area, and twice bombed them as they kept creeping to the strategic border crossing. American and British forces are amassed just behind the Syrian borders in Jordan and could start an offensive inside Syria any time.

Russia and the Jordan-backed US were reported reached a deal on a ceasefire in Syria. The truce will introduce a de-escalation zone in southwestern Syria and cover the confrontation lines between the Syrian forces on the one hand and the foreign-backed opposition forces on the other hand. The three sides insisted that the cessation of conflict will rejuvenate the stagnant Geneva peace process and serve Syria’s independence and sovereignty.

Clearly, Jordan’s policy and decisions on Syria conflict are mainly guided by Washington’s decisions. On the one side, Jordan hosts Syrian armed opposition that is trained and equipped on its soil by the US and Saudi Arabia and on the other side tries to avoid being flagged as an enemy to the Syrian government beside others fearing possible future Damascus revenge.

 

Jordan Policy Syrian Crisis US Policy Armed Opposition Al-Tanf Border Crossisng

