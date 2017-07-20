Iraqi Forces Brace for Tal Afar Recapture after Mosul Triumph

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat

Russian Naval Forces to Counter Growing US Military Threat Russia has formulated a new naval military doctrine which will prepare the country’s forces to deal with growing military threat by US naval forces .

What’s Britain’s Link to Bahrain Torture Prisons? British government contractors have been training Bahraini regime prison guards amid a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations .

Israeli Regime Plans New Field Hospital to Treat Terrorists in Syria The Israeli regime has announced plans to build a new field hospital in Syria to treat Takfiri terrorists fighting in the Arab country.

Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 91 percent across the United States in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2016.

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC A top Iranian commander has warned the US against the “big risk” of imposing terrorism-related sanctions on the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iraqi VP Maliki Reiterates US not Involved in Mosul Victory

Iraqi Vice President, says the victory over ISIS terrorists in Mosul was an achievement of the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Units, not of the US.

Philippines President Duterte Vows Never to Visit Lousy America Philippines President Duterte opposed to the prospect of his visiting the White House, saying he would never go to the US, which he called a "lousy" country.

UN Blames Saudi-Led Forces for Killing Civilians in Yemen The United Nations has blamed a Saudi-led forces for a deadly air strike on civilians in Yemen this week, saying there were no military targets in the area hit.

Syria Army, Hezbollah Start Joint Anti-Terrorist Operation in Border Areas The Syrian army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters have launched a joint operation against Takfiri terrorist group in border areas between the two countries.

Iran Summons Kuwait’s Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Kuwait’s charge d’affaires in Tehran for “some explanations” after the country ordered Iran’s ambassador to leave.

Nigeria in New Plot to Assassinate Sheikh Zakzaky: IMN The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has revealed a plot to assassinate the movement’s incarcerated leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

UAE Planned, Executed Hacking of Qatari Media Outlets Qatar’s Ministry of Interior say experts now have evidence showing that the cyber-attack on the country’s official media originated from the United Arab Emirates.

US Using Terrorism to Completely Control West Asia: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah says the so-called campaign against terrorism led by the US is a plot to exercise complete control over West Asia region.

Iran’s Support Enabled Syrians Combat Terrorism: President Assad -Syrian President has stressed that the continued Iranian support has been one of the major reasons that helped Syria stand its ground in the face of terrorism.

Hamas Chief Calls for Arab Summit Over Israel Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestinian Hamas movement has called for holding an “emergency Arab and Islamic summit” to discuss the worrying developments in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Fresh Details Emerge on Saudi Arabia Palace Coup Fresh details have emerged on the palace coup in Saudi Arabia that led to the ouster of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Saudi Warplanes Killed 20 Civilians Including Women, Children in Yemen: UN At least 20 civilians have been killed in an air strike by Saudi warplanes while attempting to escape Yemen, according to the UN and witnesses.

Imposing Sanctions on IRGC to Result in Dire Consequence for US: Cmdr. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says any move by the US to designate the force as a terrorist organization will have dire consequence.

Russia’s Senate Ratifies Deployment of Air Force to Syria The Russian Senators ratified on Wednesday a protocol to an agreement with Syria on the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces aviation group in Syria.

Pakistani Senators Object Country’s Ex-Army Chief Heading Saudi Alliance Pakistani Senators have raised objections over the role of former army chief Raheel Sharif in a Saudi-led military alliance which is yet to take formal shape.

Gunmen Kill Members of Shiite Family in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Alwaght - Four Shiites were killed in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, in what police suspect was a sectarian attack.

Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib Fierce infighting broke out between terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib Province after a ceasefire between the previously allied factions proved short-lived.

Germany, Amnesty Slam Turkey’s Detention of Rights Activists Turkey’s detention of six human rights activists triggered condemnation of Amnesty International as well as Germany.

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen The Saudi regime leading an aggression on Yemen has blocked a UN flight carrying aid agency staff from travelling to the capital Sanaa.

Iran’s Parliament Designates US Forces, Spies as Terrorist Backers Iran’s Parliament has unanimously passed a bill, which designates US military forces and spy agencies as supporters of terrorist groups in the West Asia region.

Saudi-Qatar Qatar Deepens Persian Gulf Arab States Differences

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Thursday 20 July 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Forces Brace for Tal Afar Recapture after Mosul Triumph

Alwaght- Days after Iraq's Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi declared victory over ISIS in Mosul, Iraqi troops are now on the Tal Afar gates as part of their ongoing campaign to clear the whole country from the terrorist group.

The fresh advances are taking place while it appears that a new political atmosphere is in the making in Iraq and various groups and sects have decided to learn from the past challenges. The new spirit is observable among Iraq’s armed forces who are now prepared to wrest from the terrorists their last safe havens, among them Tal Afar, just 63 kilometers West of the recently-liberated Mosul.

The Iraqi leadership and armed forces have gained a wealth of experience during their fight against terrorism that started from Fallujah in Al Anbar and continued in the major battle of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province. In a short time, Mosul fell to ISIS in 2014 without any resistance from the army units positioned there to guard the city. In June 2014, ISIS fighters seized 108,000 square kilometers, equal to 40 percent of the country’s territory, within three days. The vast swaths captured by ISIS included Nineveh, Salaheddin, Al Anbar, parts of Diyala and Kirkuk, as well as Baghdad’s outskirts. ISIS's strong push in 2014 took it right behind the capital’s walls.

Upon ISIS arrival, the Iraqi government failed to fast mobilize its military strength to steer clear of Baghdad collapse. But when the terrorists closed in on the capital and aroused the ire of the country, the top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani issued a fatwa for public jihad. The call produced the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a voluntary force meant to provide backup for official armed forces. The arrangement breathed new life into the army that very firmly took steps to reclaim the ISIS-controlled cities.

Establishment of the PMF, in fact, helped the Iraqi government to get rid of the nonplus and disorder as a result of its forces' defeat in Mosul. PMF support provided the government with a scope to restructure the army and work out plans to take back the fallen areas.

It was right after this time that joint triumphs of the army and the popular forces began. As an initial step of counterattacks, the Iraqi coalition cleansed the Baghdad-Samarra highway of ISIS militants, paving the way for subsequent weeks' liberating operations in many Salaheddin areas. The joint offensives succeeded in retaking one city after another. Diyala, Ramadi, Fallujah, and recently Mosul were liberated in 2015, 2016, and 2017 as cooperation between army and the PMF proved so effective in practice.

In a meeting with the PMF commanders on Saturday, Haider al-Abadi announced that operations to liberate Hawija in southwest Kirkuk, Tal Afar, Anah and Rawa towns on the Euphrates River, and Al-Qa'im town near the Syrian border from the ISIS will soon start.

Tal Afar is a significant city from political, demographic, historical, and geographical aspects. It connects to the Syrian borders. The city stands right in the center of a triangular border area that links Syria, Turkey, and Iraq. Tal Afar is only 60 kilometers from Syrian and Turkish borders. Geographical position of the city forms part of its significance as it stands as a linking ring between the three countries. According to 2012 census, Tal Afar population went beyond 300,000. The Shiite Turkmens are a majority in the city, followed by the Sunni Turkmens, Kurds, and Arabs.

Historically, the city has a long record, particularly in recent decades’ developments. Its name has been top on the list of events from the colonial Britain's occupation of the country in early 20th century to the recent decades and US 2002 invasion of Iraq.

On June 15, 2014 Tal Afar was seized by ISIS. Strategic and vital for linking Mosul to Syria’s Raqqa, Tal Afar very soon found its place in ISIS logistics and turned into one of the most crucial bases of the terrorists in Nineveh. US-led coalition's airstrikes against ISIS positions in the city displaced nearly half of Tal Afar population to other Iraqi provinces and even outside Iraq.

Such importance makes it clear how crucial the city is in calculations of the upcoming operation's participants. If Tal Afar is retaken, existing fighters lose contact with Raqqa. The recapture, in fact, leads to permanent cutting of terrorists' life lines from Syria to Iraq.

Tal Afar's liberation is significant regionally, too. Iraq’s neighbors Turkey and Syria closely follow Tal Afar assault preparations.

The city is also key to Iran and its regional allies like Lebanon’s Hezbollah. If liberated, Tal Afar will facilitate new route from Iraq to Syria. Iran-led camp can reach Deir ez-Zor, a city under ISIS siege for three years, before other actors. Raqqa and other central Syrian regions will be within Iran’s reach, too.

The upcoming battle of Tal Afar will not be hard-won since presently only enfeebled ISIS forces are existing in the above-mentioned Iraqi cities, and the Iraqis are not far away from seeing full demise of the terrorists in their country.

ISIS has totally lost strength and now it can be considered dislodged in Iraq as it lost ground in Mosul, which once was the capital of its self-proclaimed caliphate. Reorganization of the Iraqi armed forces has accelerated the ISIS losses. Tal Afar battle may see suicide attacks and other destabilizing actions in the upcoming days. But Iraq can restore stability and order if its armed forces tighten border watch and cut inflow of baffled terrorists from Syria to Iraq.

 

Iraq Tal Afar ISIS Mosul Terrorism

