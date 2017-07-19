Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib

Alwaght- Fierce infighting broke out between terrorist groups in Syria's Idlib Province after a ceasefire between the previously allied factions proved short-lived.

According to Al Masdar News, two days on from signing a truce in the northwestern province, Ahrar Al-Sham terrorists accused Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, al-Qaeda Branch in Syria, of failing to comply to the agreement. This disagreement soon resulted in clashes between the two terrorist groups in several rural areas on Tuesday.

Al-Qaeda militants stormed the main Ahrar Al-Sham checkpoint near Hazareen after which al-Qaeda’s Syrian franchise branch captured the town itself and arrested a number of Ahrar al-Sham fighters.

On the other hand, Ahrar Al-Sham overwhelmed Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham checkpoints in the town of Ableen, resulting in the death of at least one al-Qaeda fighter with about a dozen more captured.

With the provincial ceasefire shattered, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham prepared of convoy of some 250 insurgents and sent the vehicles towards the Jabal al-Zawiyah area in the southern Idlib countryside which is known to be largely under Ahrar al-Sham control. A major confrontation is effectively brewing.

Consequently, all preparations for large-scale offensives against the Syrian Army have been postponed due to rivalry and tensions between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, Ahrar al-Sham, Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups and ISIS sleeper cells.