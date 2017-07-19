Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 20 July 2017
Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US

Trump’s Presidency Sees 91% Spike in Islamophobia across US The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 91 percent across the United States in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2016.

Iran Warns US against Sanctions on IRGC A top Iranian commander has warned the US against the “big risk” of imposing terrorism-related sanctions on the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Majority of Britons Oppose Arms Sales to Saudi Regime: Poll Britons are demanding an end of arms sales to Saudi regime accused of the large-scale slaughter of civilians in its brutal aggression on Yemen.

China’s Military Base in Africa to Counterbalance Japan, US? Chinese has dispatched warships to the country’s first overseas military base, in Djibouti on the strategic Horn of Africa.

Hezbollah Leader Hails Historical Mosul Victory, Says US Created ISIS Hezbollah leader says Iraqi forces victory in Mosul is historical adding that the US created the ISIS terrorist group and allowed some regimes to fund the gang.

At least 20 civilians have been killed in an air strike by Saudi warplanes while attempting to escape Yemen, according to the UN and witnesses.

Imposing Sanctions on IRGC to Result in Dire Consequence for US: Cmdr. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says any move by the US to designate the force as a terrorist organization will have dire consequence.

Russia’s Senate Ratifies Deployment of Air Force to Syria The Russian Senators ratified on Wednesday a protocol to an agreement with Syria on the deployment of the Russian Armed Forces aviation group in Syria.

Pakistani Senators Object Country’s Ex-Army Chief Heading Saudi Alliance Pakistani Senators have raised objections over the role of former army chief Raheel Sharif in a Saudi-led military alliance which is yet to take formal shape.

Gunmen Kill Members of Shiite Family in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Alwaght - Four Shiites were killed in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, in what police suspect was a sectarian attack.

Infighting Erupts Between Terrorist Groups in Syria’s Idlib Fierce infighting broke out between terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib Province after a ceasefire between the previously allied factions proved short-lived.

Germany, Amnesty Slam Turkey’s Detention of Rights Activists Turkey’s detention of six human rights activists triggered condemnation of Amnesty International as well as Germany.

Saudi Regime Blocks UN Aid Flight to Yemen The Saudi regime leading an aggression on Yemen has blocked a UN flight carrying aid agency staff from travelling to the capital Sanaa.

Iran’s Parliament Designates US Forces, Spies as Terrorist Backers Iran’s Parliament has unanimously passed a bill, which designates US military forces and spy agencies as supporters of terrorist groups in the West Asia region.

India-China Tensions Rise over Disputed Himalayan Territory China has demanded that India withdraws troops from a disputed territory in the Himalayan Mountains amid rising tensions between the two nuclear powers.

Iran Self-Sufficient in Major Weapon Systems: IRGC Cmdr. A military commander in Iran says the country has attained self-sufficiency in producing various types of weapon systems.

Maduro Defends Venezuela amid Threats by Trump Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has defended the country’s “dignity and sovereignty” against threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Turkey Sends More Troops to Qatar Turkey has announced it will continue to build up its military presence in Qatar despite the demands by Saudi-led regimes that Doha cease such cooperation.

US Seizure of Russian Diplomatic Property Daylight Robbery: Lavrov -Russia has slammed the ongoing row over Moscow’s diplomatic property in the US, which was closed to Russian diplomats, as "daylight robbery".

Russia Examining Reports of ISIS Ringleader’s Death Russia says it has not confirmed information on whether or not the ringleader of the ISIS terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Bahgdadi has been killed.

Israeli Regime’s PM Opposes Russian-US Pact on South Syria Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the Russian-US deal on the ceasefire in southern Syria.

Hamas Urges Mass Protests over Israeli Al-Aqsa Mosque Violations Hamas, has called on the Palestinian masses to intensify protests in response to the Israeli regime crimes against occupied al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

80,000 Muslim Children in Myanmar Facing Hunger: WFP Over 80,000 Muslim children under the age of five living in western Myanmar are facing hunger, the WFP has warned.

Record Number of Civilians Killed in Afghan Conflict: UN Over 1,662 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan and another 3,500 injured in the first half of 2017, a United Nations agency announced on Monday.

Children, Elderly Most Affected by Yemen’s Cholera Outbreak Children and the elderly are the most affected by the cholera epidemic sweeping across Yemen which is currently the worst such outbreak in the world.

undefined
alwaght.com
Alwaght- Fierce infighting broke out between terrorist groups in Syria's Idlib Province after a ceasefire between the previously allied factions proved short-lived.

According to Al Masdar News, two days on from signing a truce in the northwestern province, Ahrar Al-Sham terrorists accused Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, al-Qaeda Branch in Syria, of failing to comply to the agreement. This disagreement soon resulted in clashes between the two terrorist groups in several rural areas on Tuesday.

Al-Qaeda militants stormed the main Ahrar Al-Sham checkpoint near Hazareen after which al-Qaeda’s Syrian franchise branch captured the town itself and arrested a number of Ahrar al-Sham fighters.

On the other hand, Ahrar Al-Sham overwhelmed Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham checkpoints in the town of Ableen, resulting in the death of at least one al-Qaeda fighter with about a dozen more captured.

With the provincial ceasefire shattered, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham prepared of convoy of some 250 insurgents and sent the vehicles towards the Jabal al-Zawiyah area in the southern Idlib countryside which is known to be largely under Ahrar al-Sham control. A major confrontation is effectively brewing.

Consequently, all preparations for large-scale offensives against the Syrian Army have been postponed due to rivalry and tensions between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, Ahrar al-Sham, Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups and ISIS sleeper cells.

 

