Zionist Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Mounting Tensions

  Tuesday 3 April 2018
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Israeli Regime Condemned for Massacre of Peaceful Protesters in Gaza

Israeli Regime Condemned for Massacre of Peaceful Protesters in Gaza The Israeli regime has been condemned globally for the massacre of peaceful Palestinian protestors in the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday.

Saudi Arabia, UAE Regimes Implementing US, Israeli Agenda against Yemen: Ansarullah Leader - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi says the United States is fully backing the current Saudi war on the country.

Saudi Regime to Face Defeat in Yemen: Ansarullah Leader Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stressed that Saudi Arabia will eventually face defeat in its aggression against Yemen as it failed in Syria and Yemen.

Combating Corruption Priority of Hezbollah in Elections: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the resistance movement considers combating corruption a priority in the upcoming period which follows the parliamentary elections.

Iran’s Leader Urges Support for Domestic Production, Resistance Economy Leader of the Islamic Revolution has called calling on Iranians to dedicate their efforts to promoting domestic production in line with Resistance Economy

Saudi Crown Prince Says Israelis Entitled to Live in Occupied Palestine

Saudi Crown Prince Says Israelis Entitled to Live in Occupied Palestine

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman confirmed Israelis’ rights to live peacefully on occupied Palestinian territories, as Palestinians are staging a six-week protest, dubbed “The Great March of Return,” demanding the right to return for Palestinians driven out of their homeland.

Saudi Warplanes Kill Family of 12, Including Seven Children, in Yemen Saudi Arabia’s warplanes destroyed a house in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah, killing at least 12 people, including seven children.

HRW Pans Israeli Regime’s Calculated Killing of Palestinian Protesters Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized Israeli regime’s killing of Palestinians in besieged Gaza as “unlawful” and “calculated,” saying those officials who authorized the Israeli military to use lethal force ahead of the mass rallies in Gaza are to blame for the bloodshed.

US Military Presence in Syria Illegal: Russia FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed on Monday that the US military presence in Syria is illegal and contrary to the UN Charter.

El-Sisi Wins Egyptian Presidential Poll by 97%, Serious Competitors Barred Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has won a second term with 97% of the vote and 41% of voter turnout after his serious challengers were barred from running.

Iran to Remain Steadfast on Palestinian Cause: FM Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister says Iranians consider Palestinian cause an ideal of their own, stressing that the Islamic Republic will never compromise on this issue.

Zionist Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Mounting Tensions Hundreds of extremist Zionist settlers stormed and desecrated parts of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection by Israeli regime troops.

US-China Trade War Escalates after Beijing Increased Import Tariffs Beijing is hiking up tariffs on more than 128 US imports as part of a tit-for-tat response to US President’s $60 billion package of tariffs imposed against China.

20 Killed in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Clashes At least 20 people were killed in fierce clashes that erupted in Indian-Controlled Kashmir after security forces killed separatists earlier.

Turkish President Slams Israeli ‘Terrorist’ Premier for Massacring Palestinians Turkish President lambasted Israeli regime’s premier calling him a “leader of a terrorist state” following the massacre of peaceful Palestinian protesters in Gaza.

Russia Refutes Claims of Israeli F-35’s Surveillance Flights over Iran Russia has refuted claims that Israeli Regime’s F-35 fighter jets flew over Syria and Iraq to reach Iranian airspace without being detected .

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base Yemeni army forces have fired a domestically-manufactured ballistic missile at a Saudi military base in Jizan.

US Against "Strong, Independent" Latin America: Ex Brazilian President Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio ’Lula’ da Silva says the United States and its allies are against a "strong and independent" Latin America.

Killings Spark Anti-Govt. Protests in Indian-Controlled Kashmir Anti-India protests have erupted in the southern villages of Indian-administered Kashmir after government forces killed eight separatists.

Israeli PM Praises Troops for Massacre of Peaceful Palestinian Protesters Israeli Regime’s PM has praised the regime’s troops for brutally killing of 17 peaceful Palestinian protesters in Gaza Strip during the ’Land Day’ massacre.

Syrian Army Declares Victory in E. Ghouta, Highway Opened after 7 Years Syrian forces have liberated all terrorist-held settlements in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, the military command said in a televised statement.

Russia Demands 14 Answers from Britain on ‘Fabricated’ Skripal Case Russia has sent a list of 14 questions to Britain, demanding details of the investigation into poisoning of former double agent Skripal and his daughter.

Riyadh Would Be Conquered if Iran Provided Military Aid: Yemeni Official A senior Ansarullah official has rejected allegations that Iran is providing arms to Yemeni forces confronting the Saudi-led military aggression against Yemen.

Saudis Deny Bin Salman’s Planned Iraq Visit after Protests The Saudi regime has been compelled to deny that the kingdom’s de facto leader Mohammad bin Salman planned to visit Iraq after mass protest

Yemeni Forces Fire Retaliatory Missile at Saudi Military Base Yemeni armed forces have fired a retaliatory ballistic missile at a Saudi Arabian military in the kingdom’s southern Najran region.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Zionist Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Mounting Tensions

Monday 2 April 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Zionist Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Mounting Tensions

Zionist Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque

Alwaght-Hundreds of extremist Zionist settlers on Sunday morning stormed and desecrated parts of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection by heavily armed Israeli regime troops.

According to reports the extremist Zionist settlers passed through the Israeli-controlled al-Maghareba gate and carried out their sacrilegious acts which coincided with the Jewish Passover celebrations.

The latest incident has taken place amid rising tensions across the occupied territories following Friday's 'Land Day' massacre in the besieged Gaza Strip where Israeli regime forces shot and killed at least 17 Palestinians participating at a peaceful protest to demand the right to return to their land occupied by Zionists.

Settlers' incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque are carried out almost on a daily basis in the presence of a large number of Israeli regime troops and special forces especially in the early morning hours because of the small number of Palestinian worshipers in the Mosque at this time.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world are extremely angry at Israeli incursions on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them deliberate acts desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and insist that its heritage should remain intact.

The situation in al-Quds escalated last December when US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, by declaring that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.

Al Aqsa Al Quds Zionist settlers Palestine

