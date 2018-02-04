Zionist Settlers Storm, Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Mounting Tensions

Alwaght-Hundreds of extremist Zionist settlers on Sunday morning stormed and desecrated parts of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) under protection by heavily armed Israeli regime troops.

According to reports the extremist Zionist settlers passed through the Israeli-controlled al-Maghareba gate and carried out their sacrilegious acts which coincided with the Jewish Passover celebrations.

The latest incident has taken place amid rising tensions across the occupied territories following Friday's 'Land Day' massacre in the besieged Gaza Strip where Israeli regime forces shot and killed at least 17 Palestinians participating at a peaceful protest to demand the right to return to their land occupied by Zionists.

Settlers' incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque are carried out almost on a daily basis in the presence of a large number of Israeli regime troops and special forces especially in the early morning hours because of the small number of Palestinian worshipers in the Mosque at this time.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world are extremely angry at Israeli incursions on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them deliberate acts desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and insist that its heritage should remain intact.

The situation in al-Quds escalated last December when US President Donald Trump sparked global anger on December 6, by declaring that Washington would recognize al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9 to urge Trump to reverse his contentious decision.